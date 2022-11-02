Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 could finally cater to the Note diehards

Samsung is reportedly planning on making space for an S-Pen holster within the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone.

While the S Pen stylus does work with the Galaxy Fold range – indeed, there’s a special, thinner Fold Edition that comes with a protective pouch, as well as a special case – the inability to store it within the device undermines the experience somewhat.

Especially, when you compare that to the dedicated internal slot Samsung set aside within the classic Galaxy Note range the Fold phones replaced in the company’s flagship line-up.

The Note’s spiritual successor is currently the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the first ‘S’ Series phone with an embedded S Pen. However, it now seems Samsung could do similar with the Fold 5, due in 2023.

According to The Elec’s sources, the company is making progress on ensuring the S Pen is more compatible with its foldable phone. The report (via 9to5Google) says Samsung is working on a “designated slot” as one of the key improvements for next year’s phone. Given the limited space available within the current model, this sounds far from easy.

The report says: “Some of these challenges include: making the phones weigh less and thinner, and more durable, reducing the crease on the screen, having a designated slot for the S Pen, and improving the camera.”

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s most accomplished foldable to date, but there are still plenty of barriers to adoption and room for improvement. That includes the high price and overall device thickness. There’s also an absence of optimised apps to make the best use of that larger display.

Our reviewer Max Parker, in affording the phone a 4 out of 5 star review, wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 feels futuristic, genuinely altering what you might expect from a smartphone. It’s far from perfect, but this is the finest attempt yet at a foldable phone.”

Would the presence of an S Pen holster convince you the time is right to embrace foldable phones, and finally let go of your Note hang-ups? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.