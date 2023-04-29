Fast Charge: Samsung is right to bring the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch forward

OPINION: A report from earlier this week claims that Samsung is considering an earlier date for its next-gen foldable launch amidst increased competition in the market. Considering that 2023 is set to play host to foldable launches from the likes of Honor, Google, Motorola, Oppo and OnePlus, it seems like a smart move from the South Korean giant.

For context, Samsung fan site SamMobile claims that the company is planning on moving the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 up from its usual August announcement to sometime in late July. Granted, it’s not a huge difference but it’s going to be difficult to move launch timings when, presumably, manufacturing plans are already in place.

Still, it represents a change in tact for Samsung which, for the past few years, has had a comfortable time selling foldables in the West with very little competition. There have been other options available in the past couple of years, like the reverse-foldable Huawei Mate Xs 2, but it lacks Google Play despite costing more than Samsung’s competing book-style Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also Motorola with its foldable Razr, and more recently the Oppo Find N2 Flip, but neither have proven quite popular enough to knock the Galaxy Z Flip 4 off its perch.

However, that’s starting to shift in 2023. Aside from the aforementioned Find N2 Flip that launched in February, other manufacturers have entered the foldable game.

That includes Honor with the Magic Vs foldable, a direct competitor to the Z Fold 4 with a few key benefits over Samsung’s option including capable cameras, a 5,000mAh battery and most importantly, a hinge mechanism that allows for a gapless fold. It’s not out just yet, but it’s set to hit UK shores sometime in June 2023.

The Honor Magic Vs. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

That’s not the only foldable due to drop in June 2023 either – if rumours are anything to go by, at least.

According to online whispers, Google is gearing up to finally release its take on the foldable concept with the Google Pixel Fold. Rumoured to take on a book-style design like the Z Fold 4, it’s said that Google’s foldable will offer the flagship Tensor G2 chipset, a capable triple camera system and an ‘all-day’ battery life.

It has been suggested that the Google Pixel Fold will be revealed at Google I/O on May 10th alongside the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet before going up for sale at the end of June.

An unofficial Google Pixel Fold render. Image credit: FrontPageTech

It’s not the only foldable rumoured for a June launch either; Motorola is said to be working on its next-gen clamshell Razr, which whispers claim could appear as soon as June 1st.

In fact, Lenovo executive Chen Jin has confirmed key details about the upcoming foldable including a much larger cover display measuring in at a minimum of three-inches, though it’s likely to be larger at around 3.5-inches. That’s a threat to the Z Flip 4 and its comparatively small 1.9-inch cover display, though it’ll all depend on how much the upgraded Razr will cost.

An unofficial Motorola Razr (2023) render. Image Credit: Evan Blass

Though not scheduled for launch in June specifically, OnePlus has also confirmed that a OnePlus foldable is indeed on the way in 2023, though very little is known about the foldable right now including whether it’ll take on a book-style or clamshell form.

With all that said, it’s set to be a busy few months in the foldable space, and to be honest, Samsung is right to feel nervous with its near-year-old foldable tech, particularly as newer options offer consumers faster processors, better cameras and improved foldable designs.

Can Samsung keep hold of its foldable crown when its upgraded models appear in a few months’ time? Only time will tell, but it’s certainly going to be an interesting year in the foldable smartphone market.