Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 Unpacked event

Samsung has officially announced its next Unpacked event, where we now know for almost-certain that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be announced.

The company has issued a press release (though the link is broken at the time of going to press) revealing that the next Unpacked event will take place in late July, when it will “unveil its next generation foldable devices”. In other words, this will be an Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

This confirms previous rumours that the company was bringing the event forward from its typical August slot. While the company has remained strangely coy on an exact date here, said rumours pointed to a July 26 launch date.

Interestingly, the event will take place on home turf for the first time. Samsung has picked COEX in Seoul, South Korea, for the venue. In future, Samsung says that these second-half-of-the-year launch events will take place in different cities that “closely align with the designated theme of each event”.

We don’t get any specifics on these new foldables, other than the claim that Samsung “aims to further drive widespread adoption of foldable phones and solidify its position as the category creator.” Given the increased competition in the foldable market, Samsung certainly needs to deliver if it’s to maintain market leadership.

The likes of the Honor Magic Vs, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, and the Oppo Find N2 Flip have all impressed this year. More than that, each has outperformed its Samsung equivalent, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Galaxy Z Fold 4, in some way or other.

Very recent rumours suggest that Samsung could be set to strike back with the first properly certified dust resistance rating in the foldable sector.