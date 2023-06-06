Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 could make a major durability leap

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is about to deliver a major boost for its line of Galaxy Z foldable smartphones by bringing a dust resistance certification for this year’s models.

Further reporting from the well-known leaker @chunvn8888 on Twitter claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have an IP58 rating as determined by the International Electrotechnical Commission.

The leaker (via 9to5Google) had previously reported, the Fold 5 would get the dustproof Ingress Protection rating, but now they’re saying both handsets will get the protection from the elements.

The key digit here is the ‘5’ because that signifies the level of protection available. Previously that ‘5’ has been an ‘X’ to signify an absence of protection. The 8, meanwhile, signifies the level of water resistance.

The highest rating is a six, but a five will get you “partial protection against dust that may harm equipment,” which is certainly better than none whatsoever, especially considering some of the problems with the early Galaxy Z Fold models.

The IP67 rating, which we see on more traditional candybar smartphones like the Galaxy S23 range which has an IP68 rating.

This gets you a “totally dust tight” experience providing “full protection against dust and other particulates, including a vacuum seal, tested against continuous airflow.

We’re expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 to launch next month and it might just last you a little bit longer. Are you finally thinking of upgrading to a foldable phone later this year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

