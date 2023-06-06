Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 could make a major durability leap

Samsung is about to deliver a major boost for its line of Galaxy Z foldable smartphones by bringing a dust resistance certification for this year’s models.

Further reporting from the well-known leaker @chunvn8888 on Twitter claims the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have an IP58 rating as determined by the International Electrotechnical Commission.

The leaker (via 9to5Google) had previously reported, the Fold 5 would get the dustproof Ingress Protection rating, but now they’re saying both handsets will get the protection from the elements.

The key digit here is the ‘5’ because that signifies the level of protection available. Previously that ‘5’ has been an ‘X’ to signify an absence of protection. The 8, meanwhile, signifies the level of water resistance.

The highest rating is a six, but a five will get you “partial protection against dust that may harm equipment,” which is certainly better than none whatsoever, especially considering some of the problems with the early Galaxy Z Fold models.

The IP67 rating, which we see on more traditional candybar smartphones like the Galaxy S23 range which has an IP68 rating.

This gets you a “totally dust tight” experience providing “full protection against dust and other particulates, including a vacuum seal, tested against continuous airflow.

We’re expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 to launch next month and it might just last you a little bit longer. Are you finally thinking of upgrading to a foldable phone later this year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.