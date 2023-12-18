Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S24 Ultra may be ‘far better’ than iPhone 15 Pro in one major way

Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy S vs iPhone war goes all the way back to the dawn of the smartphone era and it looks set to continue in 2024.

This year there’ll be a new battleground. As phone designs change less as the years goes on, manufacturers are now resorting to the metal used in the chassis to distinguish their top models.

While one of the iPhone 15 Pro‘s key upgrades was a strong titanium metal built, Samsung looks set to follow suit with its top phone for 2024 – The Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, according to one experienced tipster (via 9to5Google), the titanium within the Galaxy S24 Ultra will look “far better” than on the iPhone 15 Pro.

A source called @sondesix on Twitter: “Titanium Grey Galaxy S24 Ultra looks far better than Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro (not my words).” The phone will also be flatter, according to the source, who said “it feels great to hold”

The source also told ‘Alvin’ that a lot of the other improvements will come via software and AI improvements. Indeed, a lot of the hype surrounding the Galaxy S24 series has involved Samsung’s desire to create the most advanced AI phone yet, with most of the capabilities available on-device.

In November, Samsung announced the Galaxy AI ‘universal intelligence’ technology that’ll debut on the Galaxy S24 range.

“Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever,” said Wonjoon Choi, Samsung’s EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business at the announcement.

The S24 range is expected to be revealed in mid-January.

