Final introduces UX2000 and updated ZE8000 MK2 headphones

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Final is a brand we enjoy seeing new products from, and so we’re very intrigued by the announcement of not one but two new headphones.

The UX2000 is the cheaper version of the award-winning UX3000, while the ZE8000 MK2 is a sequel to the ZE8000 true wireless that we reviewed earlier this year. We weren’t as ecstatic about the ZE8000 though, lamenting its noise-cancellation, lack of comfort and disappointing battery life.

But it looks as if Final has righted a few of those wrongs with its latest flagship true wireless thanks to new Shield Fin ear-tips that apparently offer a more secure and comfortable fit, with “a 32% increase in isolation” when ANC is enabled.

Final has also made software and hardware changes to improve the earphones’ signal-to-noise ratio, improving its ability to retrieve greater detail and “musical nuance” from recordings. There is also now the choice of deactivating ANC and other noise-control settings to provide users with an unfiltered audio experience, as well a few additional upgrades such as max volume increase, new Bluetooth multi-point capability, and updates to the Final Connect app.

Battery life is five hours with 15 hours in total, and the ZE8000 MK2 also support Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound if you have compatible kit that can enable playback up to 24-bit/96kHz in the right environment.

They go on sale from December 8th 2023 for £289 / $399.99 / €329.99, which is a little less expensive in the UK than the original and $50 more expensive in the US.

The UX3000 proved to be a huge success, so Final has brought out the UX2000 over-ears.

The design looks to have been slightly tweaked for better comfort, with battery life extended to 45 hours with ANC on, although Bluetooth support only extends to SBC and AAC codecs.

There’s a new Gaming Mode with Low Latency designed with gamers in mind to synchronize audio with the visuals for a more immersive experience. There’s also benefits for movie and music videos with improved lip-synching.

The Final UX2000 also go on sale on December 8th for the much cheaper price of £99 / $119 / €109.

