Everything Sony revealed at State of Play including new, free Silent Hill game out now

Sony crammed a lot into its 40 minute State of Play stream on Wednesday, giving PS5 gamers loads to look forward to in the year to come and beyond.

Sony revealed a new short-form Silent Hill game as well as showing off more of the Silent Hill 2 remake, which is coming later this year

In more big news from the event, the legendary developer Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid, Death Stranding) announced he’s working on a brand new IP with Sony, described as a next generation action espionage game. “I am confident that this title will be the culmination of my work,” he says. No trailer, title, or whatnot as yet.

AirPods 3 drop to under £150 once again The AirPods Pro 3 wireless earbuds are a superb option for iPhone owners and those in the Apple ecosystem. You can get a pair for £149 right now, a £20 saving. Amazon

Was £169

Now £149 View Deal

We also got a new Rise of the Ronin (PS5 action RPG coming March 22) gameplay trailer, another for Stellar Blade (action adventure from Shift Up coming to PS5 April 26), while Judas (a shooter from Ghost Story, release date TBC) got a new story trailer. We saw more of Dragon’s Dogma 2 (PS5, March 2024) and Death Stranding 2 (PS5, 2025)

Sony also hosted the launch of a Sega game called Sonic X Generations (coming Autumn 2024), while revealing the Steam favourite Dave the Driver will make its debut on PlayStation consoles in April. A rebuilt version of the interactive horror Until Dawn is coming to PS5 and PC before the end of the year too.

Metro Awakening (Deep Silver, 2024) is an all-new Metro universe game that’s coming exclusively to PSVR 2. There were also trailers for Foamstars Seasons, and a “Report For Duty” trailer for Helldivers II (PS5, February 8).

You can catch all of the trailers below (and a few more), but let’s tell you a little more about those Silent Hill happenings first…

Silent Hill: The Short Message

This is available to play, for free, for PS5 gamers today. It’s a short-form title from Konami set within the Silent Hill universe. It is staged in in the modern day and featuring a new, female protagonist. The company said it chose the modern theme of the struggle with tech and social media in how young people communicate through those mediums You can see the trailer below.

The Silent Hill 2 remake trailer features new gameplay footage and showcases the combat. The revamped game will be out this year.

State of Play January 2024 trailers

Here are all the trailers Sony dropped today for PS5 and PSVR 2 games that’ll be arriving in in the next year or two. in alphabetical order:

Dave the Diver

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Foamstars Seasons

Helldivers 2

Judas

Legendary Tales (PSVR 2)

Metro Awakening (PSVR 2)

Rise of the Ronin

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Stellar Blade

Until Dawn

V Rising

Zenless Zone Zero