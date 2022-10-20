Konami announces Silent Hill 2 remake for PS5

Konami has announced that it’s working on a remake of its survival horror classic, Silent Hill 2, and that it’ll be a timed PS5 exclusive. It also announced a series of new Silent Hill experiences, including a new film and several games.

During a recent showcase video, the Japanese publisher revealed that a spate of Silent Hill productions were in the works. Arguably the most exciting of these was the news that Silent Hill 2 was receiving the remake treatment.

The remake will be handled by Bloober Team, the developer behind The Medium, Blair Witch, and Layers of Fear. Members of the original Silent Hill team will also be involved, including composer Akira Yamaoka and concept artist Masahiro Ito.

Konami showed off a brief mix of cutscene snippets and gameplay beats, showing protagonist Ethan staring gloomily into a grubby bathroom mirror before heading out into an abandoned town and encountering a number of nasties. And yes, there’s a glimpse of the infamous Pyramid Head.

In a related blog post over on the PlayStation website, it’s revealed that the remake will be built in Unreal Engine 5, with “state-of-the-art motion capture” and a complete lack of loading screens as you explore the town. It will also add modern features like an over-the-shoulder camera.

We also learn that the Silent Hill 2 remake will be a PS5 console exclusive, which was tipped way back in 2020. The small print, however, reveals that it’ll also be available on PC, and that the period of console exclusivity will end after 12 months.

Elsewhere in the announcement video, Konami revealed that it is working with Christophe Gans, the director of the 2006 Silent Hill movie, to make another film based on Silent Hill 2 called Return to Silent Hill.

Silent Hill 2-related stuff aside, Konami also announced that it was working on two additional games within the series in the form of Silent Hill Townfall and Silent Hill F, though little was revealed about the precise nature of these games. It also revealed an interactive narrative experience of sorts called Silent Hill: Ascension.

With the last Silent Hill game coming 10 years ago, there’s certainly an appetite for a return to Konami’s spooky series. Whether these new additions will be able to fulfill such high expectations following the virtual gutting of Konami’s development business remains to be seen.