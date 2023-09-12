Devialet’s Gemini II earbuds seek to raise the barrier for true wireless performance

French audio brand (and tech wizards) Devialet have announced the launch of its Gemini II true wireless earphones, which the company says offers state-of-the-art sound.

It’s a big promise, but Devialet aren’t shrinking violets in the realm of the audio market having delivered impressive technological feats from its Dione soundbar and Phantom wireless speakers. We previously tested the original Gemini earbuds, awarding them four stars, and describing their audio performance as “lively” and “energetic”.

As per usual from Devialet, the Gemini II come with a wealth of bespoke technology. There’s the Devialet Adaptive Noise Cancellation that claims to be able to dynamically adjust to the shape of your ear to ensure better noise-cancellation, as well as reducing audio artifacts and white noise without compromising on the battery life.

The ANC is supported by Devialet’s proprietary IDC (Internal Delay Compensation) that compensates for the internal delay generated by a noise-cancellation loop, resulting in a better performance in dealing with high frequencies for what Devialet is calling “truly best-in-class noise cancelling earbuds. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Sony WF-1000XM5 watch out.

New for the Gemini II is another acronym in AWR (Active Wind Reduction) to reduce the impact of the wind, with each embedded microphone cradled in a layer of “anti-wind material” and a cavity to shield it from any wind that blows on the surface of the earbud. AWR combines with the new bon conduction sensor with beamforming microphones to deliver cleaner and clearer calls.

credit: Devialet

Other features include IPX4 rating to resist against water and sweat. The sound is delivered through 10mm Titanium coated driver and there’s Bluetooth support up to aptX for streaming audio. Battery life is 5 hours per charge (22 with the charging case) and there is support for Bluetooth multipoint, so the Gemini II can be used with two devices simultaneously.

The Gemini II will retailed at £399 / $450 for the Matte Black and Iconic White finishes. There’s also a special Opéra de Paris edition that features 24-carat in the design of the case. That sells £599 / $650 and is available from the Devialet site.