Devialet launches Mania portable speaker in two new exclusive colours

Summer has finally arrived, and that means racing out to the parks and beach for some of that summer heat. If you’re looking to take your tunes outside, French audio company Devialet has launched two new ‘seasonal’ colours for its Mania speaker.

Those two colours are Sunset Rose and Sandstorm, and there’s a story behind the naming of each colourway. Devialet speaks about its Seasonal Colour Exclusive Editions as being intrinsically linked to the concept of the colour of sound or noise spectrum in the acoustic world.

The Sunset Rose finish looks to pay homage to the romantic sky at dusk, while the Sandstorm version is inspired by the “suspense of time felt across untapped mineral landscapes”. That sounds very lofty to us.

And to go with the colours, Devialet has crafted two playlists to reflect the inspirations of the Mania Sunset Rose and Mania Sandstorm, both of which are available to listen on streaming platforms now.

The Devialet Mania, in case you’re not aware, is the French company’s first attempt at at a portable speaker, offering high-end sound and high-quality design. It’s a speaker that can adapt its performance to wherever it’s placed in a room.

Placed near a wall and its onboard microphones will sense where it is and start playing music from its front speakers with the rear drivers reinforcing the overall sound. Place it in the middle of a room and it’ll play audio in 360-degree stereo, so wherever you are, you’ll experience a very similar audio performance.

At £790, the Devialet Mania is not the most affordable portable speaker you’ll ever see, but if you’re in the mood for a high-end audio experience both indoors and out, you’ll want to check out the Mania. You can do that by heading to the Devialet website, Harrods or Selfridges.