How to Delete Snapchat: Delete Snapchat the easy way with this guide

Snapchat is still supremely popular among a certain demographic, but for whatever reason, you might have decided it’s not quite right for you. In this guide, we show you how to delete Snapchat permanently in just nine simple steps.

Whatever your reason for chucking in the towel − hating the infamous 2018 update, no longer using the app, attempting to limit the amount of time you spend on your phone − the good news is it’s really easy to get rid of your Snapchat account. However, you need to be patient, as there’s a ‘cooling off’ period to take into account.

How to delete Snapchat permanently

Here’s the easiest way to delete Snapchat

Go to Snapchat.com

Click on ‘Support’ under ‘Community’ at the bottom of the page

Select ‘My Account & Security’ from the right-hand options list

Select ‘Account Information’

Click on ‘Delete My Account’

Read the on-screen information

If you wish to proceed, follow the link to Snapchat’s Accounts Portal

Enter your username and password

Enter your username and password again and hit ‘Continue’

That’s it. As long as you don’t log in to the app for the next 30 days, your Snapchat account will be terminated for good.

Steps to take before you delete Snapchat

If you’re not sure you’re quite ready to let go, don’t fret. That’s because it takes around a month to delete a Snapchat account, and you can resurrect it at any moment within 30 days of hitting Delete simply by logging in.

As the company explains: “While your account is deactivated, your friends will not be able to contact or interact with you on Snapchat.” However, once that aforementioned 30-day period’s over, your Snapchat account will be gone forever.

We also recommend downloading your data before cutting ties with Snapchat. This data includes your login history, account information, Snap history, profile data, an overview of your friends, location and search history. You can find a full breakdown of the data here.

Here’s how to download your Snapchat data:

Visit Snapchat’s Accounts website and enter your login details

Click ‘My Data’ and ‘Submit Request’

Snapchat will email you a link once your data’s ready to be downloaded − when the link arrives, follow it

Unfortunately, once you’ve requested your data, Snapchat says you need to wait for it to reach your inbox before deleting your account. If you don’t wait, you won’t receive your data.

Are you only looking to delete Snapchat or are you cutting other social networks out of your life too? Let us know… on social media @TrustedReviews.