Deezer’s Shaker allows you to share music across streaming services

Deezer has launched a new feature in Shaker that allows users to share music with others across different music streaming platforms.

With Shaker, you can share music with your friends by generating a playlist that blends everyone’s favourite songs into one. It also allows you to discover how “compatible you and your friends are through fun shareable insights”.

You can add up to 14 different friends through the feature and they don’t need a Deezer subscription to participate. Music can be imported from every major music streaming platform with no need to download the Deezer app. This isn’t the same feature from Deezer that allows you to transfer your library from one service to another.

The Shaker algorithm works by generating a mix that includes a selection of 70 songs tailored to your group’s preferences. Not happy with the mix? You can refresh it with one click to fit your tastes, and if you want curate playlists manually, then Shaker allows you pick and choose yourself.

Deezer says it’s not just about sharing music with Shaker. You can also find out more about your friends’ interests, discovering what artists and songs are common amongst the group.

You will need a subscription to Deezer to access the feature, but once you’re in, your friends won’t need to download the app to enjoy Shaker with you.

Alexandra Leloup, VP Product at Deezer, said about the new feature: “Shaker is designed to create a feeling of connection, encourage people to experience music more freely, erase the boundaries between friends, and create a space where you can discover new songs to fall in love with. To achieve this, it was key to not only include tailored playlists based on the musical tastes of users and their friends, but to make sure everyone can join in no matter which streaming platform they use.”

Shaker is live now for anyone who wants to start sharing their musical tastes with others.

