New Deezer feature allows easy transfer of music from other services

One of the things that annoys in this digital age is not always being able to seamlessly carry your existing library from one service to another. Well, Deezer has come up with feature that solves all of that.

Anyone switching to Deezer from another music service won’t have to worry about losing their music collection. With the in-app Transfer Playlist feature, there’s now no need to even leave Deezer to transfer your favourite music. An entire library can now be transferred using Tune My Music on the web or through a mobile device.

Select the tracks and playlists you want to move over, and Deezer will add its Flow feature into the mix to create a personal soundtrack that plays all your favourites.

New and existing users will need to sign in and then head to the ‘Settings’ tab. From there, mobile users will be able to select ‘Transfer your favourites’.

For web users, head to account settings and select ‘Transfer your Favourites’ followed by ‘Select a service’. Then tap on a service and your music collection will be integrated within minutes (depending on the size). Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and others are supported.

According to Deezer, transferring your music in this way is both safe and free, and that the only information processed is “personal data limited to the user’s ID, screen name, and content-related data.”

Regarding the announcement, Deezer’s Head of Product, Alexandra Leloup. said: “One of the most popular requests we get from our community is the ability to easily transfer your existing library to Deezer. We don’t want our users to lose their favourite tracks and the playlists that they’ve built over time. Thanks to the new ‘Transfer your favourites feature in the app’ we can make life easy for our users. Now it’s time for all of our listeners to finally get all their tunes in one place.”

Deezer’s ‘Transfer your favourites’ feature is available worldwide for all users on all devices including Android, iOS and the web.