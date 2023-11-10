Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Call of Duty Warzone gives cheaters the snip in hilarious new revenge act

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Game developers are getting more and more creative in combatting cheaters in online play and the recrimination act from the makers of Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute doozy.

If those using illegal mods to gain an advantage in the game make it past the cheat sensors, they’ll fall victim to a new weapon called Splat developed for the Ricochet anti-cheat software.

Sometimes the devs use mitigations to minimise the destructive impact of cheaters, while keeping them in the game to study their habits. Splat, on the other hand, brings a violent and abrupt end to proceedings.

“With Splat, if a cheater is discovered, we may randomly, and for fun, disable their parachute sending them careening into the ground after they deploy,” a post on the Call of Duty blog from Team Ricochet read this week.

“But what if we catch them after they’ve deployed? Well, Splat can also adjust player velocity, which transforms a bunny hop into a 10,000-foot drop taking them out instantly.”

So, there you go. With all of the super powered weapons of mass destruction available within Call of Duty: Warzone, all that’s needed is a simple pair of scissors and a little artificial acceleration to bring cheats to justice. Splat is by no means the final act in the battle against cheaters either, the developers say there’s plenty more to come.

“This [Splat] is one of many new tricks we’ve developed – and we’ll talk about more in the future.”

Just last year, as part of its Ricochet anti-cheat program introduced a new way to Disarm Warzone cheats completely, when they’re discovered within the game.

“Today we’re sharing another mitigation technique from our toolbox: Disarm. Like the name implies, when cheaters are detected, we simply take their weapons away from them (including their fists),” the devs said in July 2022.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is out today for PS5, PS4, Xbox, Battle.net and Steam.

