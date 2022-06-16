Call of Duty has a hilarious new fix for Warzone cheats – and the NRA will hate it

Activision is continuing its efforts to stamp out harmful and disruptive cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard online multiplayer sessions, and one of the latest mitigation measures is a doozy.

A new update to its Ricochet Anti-Cheat program hopes to further underline the “significant drops in cheaters” in the battle royale style game, by literally taking away their guns.

The new Disarm tech will pinch the firearms from offending gamers when they are detected within a session. The cheats won’t have the ability to protect themselves with their fists either, and will be sitting ducks for legitimate players.

“Today we’re sharing another mitigation technique from our toolbox: Disarm. Like the name implies, when cheaters are detected, we simply take their weapons away from them (including their fists),” the team wrote in a blog post.

“We don’t expect many clips of this to find their way online, but we have seen it in action and the reactions from cheaters are always priceless.”

We can imagine the National Rifle Association in the United States is currently drafting some statement about how this is part of a left-wing conspiracy to take away people’s guns, but it’s just one tool from the “mitigation toolbox” which Team Ricochet says it can hit CoD cheats with.

The anti-cheat crusaders say: “When a bad actor is detected, we hit them with something from our mitigation toolbox (or all of them at once if we’re feeling spicy) and analyze the data from the machine determined to be cheating. Beyond its mission to combat unfair play, we have a second somewhat secret mission to annoy as many cheaters as we can.”

Other features include Cloaking, which means the cheater’s enemies are no longer visible to them, and Damage Shield, which reduces the damage legitimate players suffer if they’re being attacked by cheats. Ricochet says it can: “Enhance player protections, but still register some damage to proc the visual cues so affected players can identify where those shots are coming from and then take care of business themselves.”