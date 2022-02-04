Call of Duty 2022 is in development by Infinity Ward

It’s been confirmed that the next game in the Call of Duty franchise will be taken on by Infinity Ward.

With Call of Duty Vanguard coming out to lukewarm reviews, and the news that Microsoft is planning to acquire Activision Blizzard, it wasn’t clear what the next Call of Duty game would look like.

It seems that the game is already in production, with Infinity Ward taking to Twitter to confirm that the next-generation of the franchise will be coming soon.

More Warzone experiences are also in the works, and while there is little information on what this game will look like, it’s expected to launch later this year.

Call of Duty is usually handed off between three different companies, with Activision rotating between Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer and Treyarch.

The last time Infinity Ward took the reigns was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which came out back in 2019. The ongoing Call of Duty: Warzone, which is a battle-royale game, was also developed by the same company.

With Infinity Ward taking on the next two releases, we could potentially see a Modern Warfare sequel, since the last Call of Duty failed to hit sales expectations.

Activision has kept a lot of the details of the upcoming game under wraps, but has claimed that Infinity Ward is working on one of the most ambitious titles in the history of the franchise, with a broader appealing setting.

The future of the franchise as a whole is also up in the air since Microsoft’s acquisition; the company has promised that the games under Activision will not be pulled away from competitors like Sony yet, though in the future some games will be exclusive to Xbox.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest news and developments on the next Call of Duty games.