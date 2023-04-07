Bing’s chatbot is getting some key upgrades

Bing’s chatbot is Microsoft’s answer to ChatGPT, and it’s a feature-rich chatbot that’s now getting even better.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft outlined some new updates coming to Bing, including changes to its AI featureset. Key upgrades here include integrating the Bing Image Creator, the ability to pick up conversations where you left off after leaving; extending the max length of chats; and addressing performance issues on Edge to reduce loading errors.

Now, you can access Bing’s Image Creator via a dedicated icon on the Edge sidebar. Essentially, this means you can access the Image Creator just about wherever you go when using Bing and Edge. The Image Creator is powered by the “latest DALL-E models” according to Microsoft and has the ability to create brand-new, AI-generated images if you find yourself in need of a particular visual you can’t find online.

Bing has also been increasing how much you can chat over time. At first, Bing was limited to five chats per session and 50 per day; then it was 10 chats per session and 120 per day; and then it was 15 chats per session and 150 per day. More recently, limits were increased again to 20 chats per session and 200 per day. Though, it’s unclear if this has been further extended with this latest update.

As of now, in Microsoft’s blog post, the company simply notes the following upgrade, “Extended the max length of chats, so you can have, for example, conversations about longer documents.” This seems to refer to Bing’s 2,000 character limit when chatting, which the chatbot itself reportedly will tell you is no longer a restriction, but users have also continued to notice a 2,000 character limit in Bing’s chat box, even if the restriction doesn’t seem to be in effect.

Lastly, some users have been experiencing slowdown and loading issues with Bing’s chatbot when using the Edge browser, and according to Microsoft, some of these performance issues have been addressed with the latest update. Though, Bing’s chatbot, in general, is usually quite responsive, so we wouldn’t worry too much about slowdown.

Put simply, Bing’s chatbot is getting better and better over time.