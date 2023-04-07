 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bing’s chatbot is getting some key upgrades

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

Bing’s chatbot is Microsoft’s answer to ChatGPT, and it’s a feature-rich chatbot that’s now getting even better.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft outlined some new updates coming to Bing, including changes to its AI featureset. Key upgrades here include integrating the Bing Image Creator, the ability to pick up conversations where you left off after leaving; extending the max length of chats; and addressing performance issues on Edge to reduce loading errors.

Now, you can access Bing’s Image Creator via a dedicated icon on the Edge sidebar. Essentially, this means you can access the Image Creator just about wherever you go when using Bing and Edge. The Image Creator is powered by the “latest DALL-E models” according to Microsoft and has the ability to create brand-new, AI-generated images if you find yourself in need of a particular visual you can’t find online.

Bing has also been increasing how much you can chat over time. At first, Bing was limited to five chats per session and 50 per day; then it was 10 chats per session and 120 per day; and then it was 15 chats per session and 150 per day. More recently, limits were increased again to 20 chats per session and 200 per day. Though, it’s unclear if this has been further extended with this latest update.

As of now, in Microsoft’s blog post, the company simply notes the following upgrade, “Extended the max length of chats, so you can have, for example, conversations about longer documents.” This seems to refer to Bing’s 2,000 character limit when chatting, which the chatbot itself reportedly will tell you is no longer a restriction, but users have also continued to notice a 2,000 character limit in Bing’s chat box, even if the restriction doesn’t seem to be in effect.

Lastly, some users have been experiencing slowdown and loading issues with Bing’s chatbot when using the Edge browser, and according to Microsoft, some of these performance issues have been addressed with the latest update. Though, Bing’s chatbot, in general, is usually quite responsive, so we wouldn’t worry too much about slowdown.

Put simply, Bing’s chatbot is getting better and better over time.

You might like…

iPhone 15 Pro design details leak, revealing possible new buttons, colors, and more

iPhone 15 Pro design details leak, revealing possible new buttons, colors, and more

Ruben Circelli 11 mins ago
Google to stop supporting Nest Secure, Dropcam products

Google to stop supporting Nest Secure, Dropcam products

Ruben Circelli 58 mins ago
iOS 17 rumored to bring big changes to iPhone’s Control Center

iOS 17 rumored to bring big changes to iPhone’s Control Center

Ruben Circelli 2 hours ago
Disney+ Basic now available on Roku

Disney+ Basic now available on Roku

Ruben Circelli 3 hours ago
Is Siri ignoring you? Update your iPhone now

Is Siri ignoring you? Update your iPhone now

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
Microsoft closes door on retro game emulators on Xbox Series S/X

Microsoft closes door on retro game emulators on Xbox Series S/X

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
Ruben Circelli
By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer
Ruben has worked in tech and games since 2014, contributing to some of the world's most well-known sites. Over the years, he's covered all things tech, from computing to mobile phones to hi-fi and eve…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.