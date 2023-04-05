 large image

What is Microsoft Edge?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

As the default browser for Windows 11 machines, Microsoft Edge is hugely recognisable. But, if you’re not completely familiar with the app, we’ve got the key details on Microsoft’s browser in this handy guide.

There’s a renewed focus on Microsoft Edge in 2023, owing to ChatGPT and its integration with Bing – Microsoft’s AI assistant. Microsoft is aiming to make your life easier in Windows 11 with a whole lot of help from AI, and that includes new features in the Edge Browser.

But that’s all for another time, we’re here to provide you with the basics of Microsoft’s default browser that replaced the classic Internet Explorer, which was closed on June 15 last year. Read on for a clear and concise explanation of just what is Microsoft Edge.

What is Microsoft Edge?

Microsoft Edge is the default web browser for Windows 11 devices. It is also available on MacOS, Android, iOS and Xbox.

It’s an application made for browsing the web, letting you explore the vast internet all from one window – or several if you so choose. Being a Microsoft product, it’s set as the default browser pick on Windows 11 machines, but you can change this.

A bit of history, Edge was launched back in 2015 as the heir-apparent to Internet Explorer but received a revamp in 2020. The change saw Microsoft Edge switch to Chromium, meaning it is now built on the same codebase as Google Chrome. This made Edge more familiar to the popular Chrome app while adding a sprinkle of Microsoft integration and features.

Some of Microsoft Edge’s top features include Collections, Vertical Tabs and Sidebar, for keeping your browsing organising. Then, there’s Startup Boost and Efficiency mode, with the latter helping you to get into Edge as quickly as possible and the former acting as a low-power mode for the browser to save some of your battery life.

For your safety, Microsoft has Defender Smartscreen, that provides warnings should you come across malicious sites or downloads. Password Monitor also warns you when any of your saved passwords have been compromised by a data breach and if a set password is unsafe.

Then, there’s Bing, which Microsoft is now referring to as “your AI-powered copilot for the web”. The search engine is integrated into Edge and will answer your queries, help you form plans, and more. Microsoft touts creating a 5-day itinerary for a holiday, prepping for a job interview or whipping up a quiz night as some top suggestions to get the most out of Bing’s AI capabilities.

