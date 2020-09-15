Apple finally unveiled the iPad Air 4, affordable Watch SE and Fitness Plus, but for us here at Trusted Reviews its September event was missing some big releases.

Tim Cook kicked proceedings off and immediately we knew the rumours that this would be a showcase focussing on a duo of products were true.

iPhone 12

We learned pretty soon after the invite for this event that the show wouldn’t give us our typical September launch of an iPhone. But we still wondered whether we would get a tease about what’s next for Apple’s smartphone.

In the end we didn’t, apart from learning it’ll probably come with the A14 Bionic chip and possibly in a slick blue, so it looks like an October Event is all but confirmed to introduce the first 5G iPhones.

AirTags

Apple’s Tile tile rival AirTags has been leaked heavily and it looked like it could come alongside the Apple Watch. It didn’t, and now we can only assume it’ll sit beside an iPhone 12 at the next event.

AirPods Studio

Apple has been heavily rumoured to be launching a pair of over-ear AirPods, with Bloomberg reporting they were set to be announced before the year is up. These could be huge for Apple and with the spatial audio coming in iOS 14 (which launches September 16) launching them alongside that would have made sense.

Apple Silicon

Apple did mention ‘Apple Silicon‘ during the show, when it was detailing the new chips inside Apple Watch 6. However it didn’t mention anything about it coming to the Mac line, or when we might see the first ARM Mac. We know this is coming this year as Apple announced that at WWDC and we wouldn’t be surprised if this reveal got a dedicated event.

HomePod 2/HomePod Mini

We’re still waiting for the followup to Apple’s Siri speaker and some rumours suggest we’ll see a HomePod Mini arrive at some point. Neither arrived here, so when they come is still up in the air.

