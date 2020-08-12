Each year, Apple has its big iPhone release and, along with it, comes a ton of pomp and circumstance along with a ton of sales for the popular phone maker. This year looks set to be no different, with a redesign and a whole host of new features for the iPhone 12 Pro.

The iPhone 12 range looks set to get a revamp that looks to both Apple’s more distant past as well as its more modern products. The new design is set to take queues from both iPhone 5 and the latest iPad Pro 2020 – in the form of more squared-off bezels.

Along with a new look across the range, rumours have suggested a change in the camera setup for the Pro models. Also potentially bringing across an interesting and forward-thinking feature from the iPad Pro. Read on for all the details on these iPhone 12 Pro rumours as well as 5G connectivity, price and release date.

iPhone 12 Pro – Release Date

Apple is yet to confirm an iPhone 12 Pro release date. CFO Luca Maestri has stated there will be a two-week delay.

For several years, Apple has launched its annual iPhones in September. However, this two-week delay could put this consistent streak in jeopardy.

Along with the delay, Apple’s release strategy could also see a later launch date for the Pro models. Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo (via 9To5Mac) has stated the “Pro” models will be released later than the iPhone 12. A similar strategy was implemented for the release of the iPhone X and iPhone XR.

iPhone 12 Pro – Price

While Apple’s pricing has rarely been looked upon fondly, the company has made some strides in recent years – with the iPhone SE 2 as well as lower pricing for iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

According to prominent leaker Jon Prosser, iPhone 12 could follow the attractive pricing trend of other base models of recent years:

These predictions would offer similar pricing to the iPhone 11 range, with the base iPhone 12 Pro coming in at just under $1000 and the “Max” version for $100 more.

iPhone 12 Pro – Camera

Alongside pricing, Jon Prosser also offered insight into the expected camera setups of iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

The phones are set to sport a three-camera setup alongside a new LiDAR sensor. The LiDAR sensor would be making its way across from the iPad Pro, where it has been touted as a fantastic AR tool – allowing for enhanced depth sensing.

There’s been little speculation regarding the specifications of the three-camera setup, whether it will remain very similar to the current iPhone 11 Pro combo or get a bit more of a shakeup remains unclear.

While the Pro models are expected to get, at least, a LiDAR boost, the regular iPhone 12 models are set to stick to the same LiDAR-less dual camera setup. Once again, it remains unclear whether these sensors will remain similar to the current iPhones.

iPhone 12 Pro – Design

By far one of the biggest expectations for the new iPhone is a design revamp. While a new design based on the flatter sides of iPhone 5 and iPad Pro 2020 seems almost nailed on, some may be disappointed by recent leaks surrounding the look of the new phones.

Leaker Mr. White (via MacRumors) recently posted images of what was purported to be the iPhone 12 and never-notchers won’t be happy.

The image shows off a Face ID-featuring notch that doesn’t look all that different from the current chunky intrusion. Some expected a trimmed-down take for the next iPhone but, if this unconfirmed rumour turns out to be true, this upgrade may be one for 2021.

iPhone 12 Pro – Specs

The interest around the specs of the iPhone 12 Pro seems to centre on a hope that there’ll be a ProMotion-inspired refresh rate increase.

Android has embraced higher refresh rates with both hands, leaping up to 90Hz and, even, 120Hz from traditional 60Hz screens.

iPad Pro currently utilises Apple’s ProMotion technology and it looks phenomenal – making it a feature that would make for a corking upgrade to this year’s iPhones.

While many initial rumours seemed to positively indicate this refresh rate upgrade would be coming, a display industry analyst tweeted out the following that puts this in doubt:

iPhone 12 Pro missing out on a higher refresh rate display would truly make Apple look further behind the curve that it has in some time. However, these analyst comments are referring to a “120Hz+”, leaving wiggle room for Apple to utilise a 90Hz display – a move that may appease some.

Away from the display and over to the battery, rumours indicate the iPhone 12 range is set to support 20w charging. The upgrade from iPhone 11 is quite measly, at just 2w, and it doesn’t reach the heights of many Android phones – however, it remains a welcome enhancement.

