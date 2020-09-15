Apple Watch SE: Price, specs, release date and features

Apple’s big Time Flies event saw the release of the new Apple Watch SE, which is looking very much like it’s the successor to the Apple Watch Series 3. Here’s what we know so far.

Apple has been typically selling various models of the Apple Watch at different price points. You’ve had the main entry at the top, with an older model offered at a lower price point. With the Apple Watch SE, this changes slightly.

It looks like Apple is positioning this as its basic Apple Watch, in the same way it offers a basic iPad. If you don’t need the fancy, high-end features of the flagship model then you’ve got this wearable. This feels like an ideal buy for someone who has yet to try out an Apple Watch, or for those you feel an upgrade to more modern design is worth it.

Apple Watch SE release date and price

Apple Watch SE starts at $279. We’re still waiting for confirmed UK price and release. You can order it from today (15 September) and it’ll ship this Friday (18 September).

Apple’s current entry-level watch is the Series 3, which retails for £199 for the smaller 38mm and £229 for the larger 42mm. This is with the basic silicone strap, however you can customise this to your hearts content with lots of other options both from Apple and elsewhere.

Apple Watch SE features

The new Apple Watch SE is very much like a stripped-down Series 5. You keep things like the bright OLED display, Digital Crown for navigation, wireless charging and support for multiple bands. It’s also still packing GPS for accurate run tracking, fall detection and the sleep tracking feature from Watch OS7.

You can bag it in a cellular version, too and Apple said it’s 3x as fast as Series 3 so it should stay snappy for years to come.

A couple of bits that seem to be missing are an always-on display so you’ll have to flip the watch up to read the time and there doesn’t seem to be an ECG monitor onboard.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this page as we learn more

