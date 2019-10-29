A load of details about Apple’s hotly anticipated new Tile rival have hit the cyber highways, including its potential name: The Apple AirTag.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple AirTag.

What is the Apple AirTag?

The Apple AirTag is a rumoured tracker that lets you keep tabs on things you attach it to in a similar way to Tile’s current range of products. This in theory would let you get the GPS location of any item you attach the AirTag to using Apple’s Find My app.

Apple hasn’t officially announced the product, or even hinted at its existence, but the constant wave of rumours has caused quite a stir in the tech community – enough to make Tile’s chief experience officer accuse the iPhone 11-maker of shamelessly “copying startups’ products”.

The exact form the AirTag will take remains unknown. The only semi legitimate rumours stemmed from a recent iOS 13 system file, spotted by 9to5Mac this week and earlier US patent filing.

9to5Mac reported uncovering evidence Apple will release AirTag in the near future after spotting a folder for the product in the company’s latest iOS 13.2 build. The folder only included placeholder images of existing Apple products so it didn’t reveal much more than the name.

Prior to this a law firm known to have been used by Apple in the past filed a trademark application with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for AirTag. Sadly the filing was equally vague, and featured listings for a variety of different device types.

You can read the exact filing below:

“Systems of radio frequency identification (RFID systems); radio frequency (RFID) labels, RFID tags, where RFID tags are in form of cards, tags or key rings; RFID markers, RFID bracelets, RFID rings, RFID disks, RFID labels, RFID stickers, RFID stamps, RFID printed circuits, RFID boles, RFID ear tags, RFID plastic or glass flasks, RFID keys, flexible cases, also in uncased version or in other types of cases, including with graphic image; readers; smart cards (integrated circuit cards); chips (integrated circuits), namely, RFID cards; computer software, recorded, including software for issue and control of RFID tags.”

Apple AirTag release date: When are the AirTag out?

There’s no word when or if the Apple AirTag will be unveiled and released. Industry rumblings suggest it could be in the very near future, however.

Apple AirTag price: How much will the AirTag cost?

There isn’t any reliable information about how much Apple AirTag will cost. Traditionally Apple products have been more expensive than competing devices so we’d expect them to be more than Tile’s library of trackers.

Tile currently sells the Tile Sticker for £34.99 (two pack), the Tile Mate for £19.99, the Tile Slim for £24.99 and the Tile Pro for £29.99.

