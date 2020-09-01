September is here and that means we’re now starting the countdown to when the next bunch of iPhones are officially revealed.

2020 might have seen delays to a whole load of tech, but it doesn’t look like Apple is going to have a slow end to the year. In fact, if these product leaks are correct then it could be a very busy few months for the Cupertino company.

Of course, the big reveal will be the next iPhone. We already know the iPhone 12 will be coming slightly later, and the Bloomberg report states we’ll be seeing four iPhone 12 5G models. They’ll be a 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and then a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro – it looks like the latter two might be coming even later, possibly being the latest iPhones ever released.

All these iPhones will have OLED displays, so no more LCD on the cheaper handsets, and they’ll all have 5G and new designs with flat sides. The report also states they’ll be a new blue colour to replace the green from last year and that the high-end 6.7-inch might distinguish itself further thanks to a LiDAR sensor on the back.

Even though we might be having to wait longer for the new round of iPhones, it seems iOS 14 should still be set for a September release. This software, which was first shown at WWDC and is in public beta, includes an updated homescreen and better app organisation.

Next up, it looks like we’ll be seeing a new iPad Air 4. Recent leaks and rumours have suggested this might have an embedded TouchID sensor and a design similar to the pricier iPad Pro. We’re still unsure when this might be released, with some rumours suggesting it could come sooner than the phones.

The Apple Watch will also see a revision, though details remain sketchy. The report states we’ll see both a new high-end Series 6 and a cheaper model to replace the Series 3 Apple still sells. Also expect a smaller, likely cheaper HomePod smart speaker and Apple’s first over-ear headphones that aren’t Beats branded. These could be the AirPods Studio we’ve been hearing rumours about to a few months.

Interestingly, it looks like the Apple TV update might have to wait. This faster streaming box is said to have an upgraded remote but it might not ship until next year.

As always, until everything is made official by Apple it’s good to take all these rumours with a hefty pinch of salt. We’ll bring all the new Apple release news as it happens.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…