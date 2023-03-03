Bahrain Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

We go again. After three days of testing in Bahrain, F1 is back with engines revving in anger as the season kicks off in the middle east.

After a season under the new aerodynamic rules produce some exciting racing, F1 fans will be hoping for more of the same and, hopefully, a more tightly contested season that lasts until the last few races after Max Verstappen romped to the title after the mid-season break.

It does look as if Red Bull will be favourites in Bahrain with the RB19 the top of the pack after testing. Who follows behind will be interesting, with Ferrari Scuderia, Mercedes and surprisingly Aston Martin thought of as being in the next pack.

The midfield will once again be tight, but there could be a few changes in the midfield pack too, with Haas and Alpine said to be leading the pack there and McLaren thought to have slipped further back.

We technically only have two new rookies for the season in McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Williams’ Logan Sargent driving in F1 for the first time. Nyck de Vries will be back after his fill-in appearance for Alpha Tauri last season and Nick Hulkenberg is back in an F1 sit after a few seasons out, driving for American outfit Haas.

F1 2021 will hopefully be another season of twist and turns starting this weekend. Here’s how to watch the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

What is the UK time for the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 3pm UK time on Sunday March 5th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 3rd March

11.30am – Practice 1

3pm – Practice 2

Saturday 4th March

11.30am – Practice 3

3pm – Bahrain Qualifying

Sunday 5th March

3pm – Bahrain Grand Prix race

How to watch the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky’s brand new F1 channel, Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, which is brand new 24/7 channel showing all things F1. That launches today (March 3rd).

You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos support (if your audio equipment is Atmos compatible)

You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

If you’re not a Sky customer and don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will cost either £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass, though it’s currently been discounted to £21).

The Monthly Pass seems is the best value for F1 fanatics if you want to catch the action as it’ll cover you for any other races within that month.

Where time are the highlights for the Bahrain Grand Prix?

If you’re not a Sky or NOW subscriber and want to watch for free then Channel 4 has the rights to the highlights package again for the 2023 season in the UK.

Highlights of qualifying start at 7.30pm, with highlights of the race shown at 9pm on Sunday 5th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on the All 4 app after it’s broadcast.

