Audio-Technica Sound Burger turntable is back – but good luck getting one

The modern incarnation of the Audio-Technica Sound Burger portable turntable has been one of the hardest products to find in audio world since its limited reintroduction in November last year.

It instantly sold out upon its arrival and we’ve been waiting for news of restocks ever since. Well, today there is good news and bad news. The good news is the £199/$199 AT-SB727 Sound Burger became available again in its native red, but also in white, black and yellow.

Sadly, the stocks at AT’s website in the UK has already been extinguished. You can’t get the red or the yellow in the United States either. The black and white versions remain available at the time of writing.

Tough break if you weren’t an early bird today. We’ve even been in touch with the PR Agency promoting the product in the UK today. Even they are drawing a blank trying to get ahold of a Sound Burger as Audio Technica gets all of the stock to paying customers.

So what makes this such a sought after item? Well, there’s an iconic design with a 40-year heritage that dates all the way back to the 80s players, and it has been cloned by third parties endless times since.

And, if there’s one thing new vinyl fans may miss, it’s the ability to be portable with their tunes. The Sound Burger has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, as well as 12-hours battery life, which can be recharged with a USB-C cable. In this respect, it’s perfect for the modern day vinyl enthusiast as can also hook up to speakers via RCA.

At its heart it’s still a belt-driven turntable with an aluminium platter. It’s got a DC motor with a built in pre-amp. It still plays both 33-1/3 and 45 RMP (with an adapter) records and has a replaceable stock stylus.

It’s unlikely to It’s unlikely to challenge our best turntables list, but it might just be the most fun. If you missed out again today, AT is promising more stock will be in over the summer.