Audio-Technica revives iconic Sound Burger portable record player

Audio-Technica has announced the return of the Sound Burger turntable, with the first new version for nearly 40-years.

To celebrate the company’s 60th birthday, it is bringing back the player as the AT-SB2022 with the same iconic design but with new features geared towards the modern day vinyl enthusiast.

The limited edition portable player now has a 12-hour lithium battery recharged via a USB-C cable, Bluetooth connectivity for hooking-up to your wireless speaker of choosing (via Bluetooth 5.2), as well as an RCA audio cable.

At its heart it’s still a belt-driven turntable with an aluminium platter. It’s got a DC motor with a built in pre-amp, It still plays both 33-1/3 and 45 RMP (with an adapter) records and has a replaceable stock stylus.

It’s going to cost $199/£200/€229 and the limited edition run means it might by a chased item considering the lingering fondness for the original.

It’ll work as a great player for someone just getting into vinyl, who isn’t concerned with owning the most advanced turntable on the market and already has good wireless speakers in the home.

It’ll also be tempting for someone like myself, who works in a home office a lot and has a turntable stationed elsewhere in the apartment. I can just see myself choosing a few records for the day, bringing them into the office and locking myself away for eight hours while on deadline.

The Sound Burger has been cloned endlessly down the years, so it’s good to have the original back on the block. It’s unlikely to challenge our best turntables list, but it might just be the most fun.

Audio-Technica is promising delivery by the end of the month, and it's available for pre-order now.