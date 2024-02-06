Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra leak suggests strong ROG Phone 8 link

Fresh Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra renders have leaked, seemingly showing a new super-sided flagship with more than a passing resemblance to the ROG Phone 8.

Towards the end of January we brought you the news that Google had leaked the existence of an Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra. Little was revealed about the phone itself at the time, but we may have just learned a whole lot more courtesy of some leaked renders and specs.

As posted to Reddit and highlighted by Android Authority, these details were apparently discovered within the latest firmware release for the Asus ROG Phone 8 (pictured above). The association with the brand’s most recent phone seems appropriate, too, as the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra takes an awful lot of its design cues from that impressive gaming phone.

Image: Reddit user Td3v1l

In particular, the angular decal on the rear cover and the shape of the camera module are very similar to the ROG Phone 8. The key difference is in a more squared-off camera module and a brightly coloured back (in four of the five colours, at least) that contrasts with a black frame.

Talking of those colours, they’re listed as Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Dessert Sienna.

That latter design aspect appears to be the only design element brought forward from the Asus Zenfone 10, which is one of the best (and indeed only) compact flagship phones on the market. Whether the plain Asus ROG Phone 11 looks more like its predecessor than the Ultra remains to be seen.

The spec list that accompanies these renders reveals that the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will feature a 6.78-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 5,500mAh battery. In other words, the same basic spec as the ROG Phone 8. It even appears to have the same camera set-up.