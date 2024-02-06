Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra leak suggests strong ROG Phone 8 link

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Fresh Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra renders have leaked, seemingly showing a new super-sided flagship with more than a passing resemblance to the ROG Phone 8.

Towards the end of January we brought you the news that Google had leaked the existence of an Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra. Little was revealed about the phone itself at the time, but we may have just learned a whole lot more courtesy of some leaked renders and specs.

As posted to Reddit and highlighted by Android Authority, these details were apparently discovered within the latest firmware release for the Asus ROG Phone 8 (pictured above). The association with the brand’s most recent phone seems appropriate, too, as the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra takes an awful lot of its design cues from that impressive gaming phone.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra renders
Image: Reddit user Td3v1l

In particular, the angular decal on the rear cover and the shape of the camera module are very similar to the ROG Phone 8. The key difference is in a more squared-off camera module and a brightly coloured back (in four of the five colours, at least) that contrasts with a black frame.

Talking of those colours, they’re listed as Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Dessert Sienna.

That latter design aspect appears to be the only design element brought forward from the Asus Zenfone 10, which is one of the best (and indeed only) compact flagship phones on the market. Whether the plain Asus ROG Phone 11 looks more like its predecessor than the Ultra remains to be seen.

The spec list that accompanies these renders reveals that the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will feature a 6.78-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a 5,500mAh battery. In other words, the same basic spec as the ROG Phone 8. It even appears to have the same camera set-up.

You might like…

YouTube will make an app for Apple Vision Pro after all

YouTube will make an app for Apple Vision Pro after all

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Galaxy S24 Ultra display isn’t ‘washed out’ just more accurate, Samsung says

Galaxy S24 Ultra display isn’t ‘washed out’ just more accurate, Samsung says

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer gives two drawers in less space

Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer gives two drawers in less space

David Ludlow 4 days ago
Samsung TVs are losing Google Assistant – is your set affected?

Samsung TVs are losing Google Assistant – is your set affected?

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Shark Matrix Robot promises better edge cleaning and deep mopping

Shark Matrix Robot promises better edge cleaning and deep mopping

David Ludlow 4 days ago
Linn launches Klimax Solo 800 mono power amplifier

Linn launches Klimax Solo 800 mono power amplifier

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words