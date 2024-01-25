Google leaks the Asus Zenfone 11

The Asus Zenfone 11 has leaked, and via a source that’s pretty difficult to dispute – Google itself.

Rumours of the Zenfone’s demise appear to have been greatly exaggerated (as Asus has always asserted, to be fair), with news of an official listing for the Zenfone 11.

As pointed out by 9to5Google, the Zenfone 11 has been listed in the Google Play Console, which is the backend tool that developers use to distribute their apps.

This Google Play Console features a list of Android devices, and every so often a brand new piece of hardware squeaks through. One such early addition is the Asus Zenfone 11.

Besides the news that the Zenfone will pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a 1080p display, and 16GB of RAM, we also get a little snap of the front of the phone.

Image via 9to5Mobile

There isn’t too much to be gleaned from such a thing of course – modern flagship phones don’t offer much to look from this angle at besides a beautiful screen. But it does look to me like the chin bezel is a little smaller and more in proportion with the rest than the Asus Zenfone 10 and Zenfone 9, which was a bit of a bugbear of mine in two otherwise excellent phones.

Also notable is that the selfie camera has shifted from the corner to the centre of the display, bringing it in line with the majority approach.

It’s worth mentioning that even though this is an official Google listing, a pinch of salt is required in certain respects. Those images aren’t always accurate, and the GPU listed here isn’t the right one for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

This isn’t to discredit this whole listing, but rather to note that errors have been made, so don’t take any single piece of information listed within as gospel.

It’s curious to see this emerging so early, given that the Zenfone 10 launched in June of 2023. Let’s see how this plays out.