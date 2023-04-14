 large image

Apple’s rumored AR glasses reportedly years away

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

According to an analyst, Apple plans to launch AR glasses in 2026 or 2027 at the very earliest.

While there are rumors swirling about Apple’s reported plans to launch a mixed-reality headset this year, other rumors suggest Apple is working on a pair of AR glasses, too. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a notable leaker with a good track record, Apple won’t launch its AR glasses until 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

Considering Apple hasn’t announced any AR glasses and all reports point to the idea that even if they’re being worked on we won’t see them release for years, details are pretty slim. Earlier rumors have suggested that Apple’s mixed-reality headset, which many are expecting to be announced at this year’s WWDC conference, is going to be an expensive piece of kit not aimed at the average consumer, while Apple’s AR glasses will, in fact, be a more mass-market piece of consumer tech the average person might be able to afford.

Of course, though, none of this is confirmed. If you’re excited about the idea of Apple working on AR glasses, though, this latest report may well come as good news, because earlier reports this year suggested that Apple might have simply suspended its AR project altogether, while Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting that this is not the case. In short, a delay or a long wait is much better than a cancellation.

Either way, if you’re interested to see what Apple is cooking up when it comes to glasses or headsets, make sure to keep your eyes peeled this June during WWDC 2023 where Apple is reported to introduce its mixed-reality headset. Rumors about both products have been swirling for years, but it’s looking like this is finally the year when Apple introduces its first product in another reality. Only time will tell, though.

