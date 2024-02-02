Apple’s answer to ChatGPT and Bard will be shown off this year

Apple is working on its own generative artificial intelligence system that’ll help the company keep pace with OpenAI, Google et al.

We’ve known this for a while, but now we know we’ll get our first look at the next-generation Siri at some point during this calendar year.

During yesterday’s earnings call (Newsflash: iPhones are still selling well), Apple CEO Tim Cook let shareholders in on the news that Apple’s “groundbreaking innovation” in the space will be publicly displayed in 2024.

“We continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year,” Cook said.

It’s not clear when exactly Apple will feel ready to give us a glimpse at the tech, but the natural home would be June’s WWDC showcase where Apple shows off its latest software updates ahead of their consumer launch in the autumn.

However, Apple may choose to debut the updates alongside the iPhone 16 range in September in an effort to beef up what is expected to be yet another modest hardware update for the celebrated smartphone range.

Samsung just did exactly that with its Galaxy AI innovations and marketed it as a signature upgrade for the Galaxy S24 range.

While that’s true in many senses because so many of the on-device AI capabilities are reliant on the power of the chipset, it is a cheeky move considering owners of S23 phones (and others) will see some Galaxy AI features trickle down too.

However, for years now we’ve been hearing about Apple’s efforts to revamp Siri and overcome the issues associated with that, some of which are reportedly caused by the assistant’s initial infrastructure. Given many of Apple’s rivals are now leading the way in the AI assistant space, whatever Apple unveils later this year will be key to the company’s future.

When asked specifically about generative AI, Cook replied: “In terms of generative AI, which I would guess is your focus, we have a lot of work going on internally, as I’ve alluded to before. (via TechCrunch).

“Our M.O., if you will, has always been to do work and then talk about work and not to get out in front of ourselves. And so we’re going to hold that to this as well. But we’ve got some things that we’re incredibly excited about, that we’ll be talking about later this year.”