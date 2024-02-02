Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s answer to ChatGPT and Bard will be shown off this year

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is working on its own generative artificial intelligence system that’ll help the company keep pace with OpenAI, Google et al.

We’ve known this for a while, but now we know we’ll get our first look at the next-generation Siri at some point during this calendar year.

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 at its lowest ever price

Get the Apple Watch Series 9 at its lowest ever price

Take £59 off the latest Apple Watch Series 9 on Amazon, making this the lowest price for the flagship watch to date.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • Now £340
View Deal

During yesterday’s earnings call (Newsflash: iPhones are still selling well), Apple CEO Tim Cook let shareholders in on the news that Apple’s “groundbreaking innovation” in the space will be publicly displayed in 2024.

“We continue to spend a tremendous amount of time and effort and we’re excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year,” Cook said.

It’s not clear when exactly Apple will feel ready to give us a glimpse at the tech, but the natural home would be June’s WWDC showcase where Apple shows off its latest software updates ahead of their consumer launch in the autumn.

However, Apple may choose to debut the updates alongside the iPhone 16 range in September in an effort to beef up what is expected to be yet another modest hardware update for the celebrated smartphone range.

Samsung just did exactly that with its Galaxy AI innovations and marketed it as a signature upgrade for the Galaxy S24 range.

While that’s true in many senses because so many of the on-device AI capabilities are reliant on the power of the chipset, it is a cheeky move considering owners of S23 phones (and others) will see some Galaxy AI features trickle down too.

However, for years now we’ve been hearing about Apple’s efforts to revamp Siri and overcome the issues associated with that, some of which are reportedly caused by the assistant’s initial infrastructure. Given many of Apple’s rivals are now leading the way in the AI assistant space, whatever Apple unveils later this year will be key to the company’s future.

When asked specifically about generative AI, Cook replied: “In terms of generative AI, which I would guess is your focus, we have a lot of work going on internally, as I’ve alluded to before. (via TechCrunch).

“Our M.O., if you will, has always been to do work and then talk about work and not to get out in front of ourselves. And so we’re going to hold that to this as well. But we’ve got some things that we’re incredibly excited about, that we’ll be talking about later this year.”

You might like…

Samsung TVs are losing Google Assistant – is your set affected?

Samsung TVs are losing Google Assistant – is your set affected?

Chris Smith 4 mins ago
Shark Matrix Robot promises better edge cleaning and deep mopping

Shark Matrix Robot promises better edge cleaning and deep mopping

David Ludlow 37 mins ago
Linn launches Klimax Solo 800 mono power amplifier

Linn launches Klimax Solo 800 mono power amplifier

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Vision Pro has 600 tailor-made apps at launch, Apple says.

Vision Pro has 600 tailor-made apps at launch, Apple says.

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
You don’t need Vision Pro to enjoy iPhone 15 Pro Spatial Video in VR

You don’t need Vision Pro to enjoy iPhone 15 Pro Spatial Video in VR

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
Hulu nixing password sharing, may charge for privilege

Hulu nixing password sharing, may charge for privilege

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words