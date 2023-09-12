Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 revealed: New high-end smartwatch announced

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Apple has revealed the second generation of its high-end athlete and adventurer-focused Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 boosts features from the original along with a new chip on the inside. Here are all the key details.

The second generation of the Watch Ultra has debuted during the iPhone 15 event. The new model is a largely iterative upgrade, with upgrades coming through the new Apple S9 SiP inside.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 release date

Apple has announced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, as well as a new Apple Watch Series 9 at the September 12 event. The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be pre-ordered from September 12 and will be in stores from September 22.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 price

Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at £799/$799.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 specs and features

The new high-end smartwatch dons a display that can reach up to 3000 nits, and there’s precision dual-frequency GPS onboard too. The Watch Ultra 2 is touted as being able to last up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will feature WatchOS 10, enabling enhanced mapping, widgets, new app icons and a new Modular Ultra watch face.

This is a breaking story and we’ll be updating it frequently as new information is announced. Refresh this page for the latest version.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

