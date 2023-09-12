Apple Watch Ultra 2 revealed: New high-end smartwatch announced

Apple has revealed the second generation of its high-end athlete and adventurer-focused Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 boosts features from the original along with a new chip on the inside. Here are all the key details.

The second generation of the Watch Ultra has debuted during the iPhone 15 event. The new model is a largely iterative upgrade, with upgrades coming through the new Apple S9 SiP inside.

Apple has announced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, as well as a new Apple Watch Series 9 at the September 12 event. The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 can be pre-ordered from September 12 and will be in stores from September 22.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 price

Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at £799/$799.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 specs and features

The new high-end smartwatch dons a display that can reach up to 3000 nits, and there’s precision dual-frequency GPS onboard too. The Watch Ultra 2 is touted as being able to last up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will feature WatchOS 10, enabling enhanced mapping, widgets, new app icons and a new Modular Ultra watch face.

This is a breaking story and we’ll be updating it frequently as new information is announced. Refresh this page for the latest version.