What is Apple S9? The Watch Series 9 chip explained

What is Apple S9?

The new S9 chip features 5.6 billion transistors, a four-core neural engine and a 30% faster GPU. The faster system-on-chip enables an improved Siri experience, like 25% more accurate dictation and Siri running completely on-device.

An improved second-generation ultrawide band chip is also onboard, allowing for more accurate tracking. The display also gets a boost, increasing from 1000 nits on the Apple Watch series to up to 2000 nits.

Apple showcased a new double-tap feature too, allowing you to tap your thumb and index finger together to create an action, like answering a call.

