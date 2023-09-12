Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Apple S9? The Watch Series 9 chip explained

Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Apple has announced the new S9 chip for its smartwatches. The new chip features on the Apple Watch Series 9, adding new features and performance.

During the iPhone 15 launch event, the S9 debuted, following on from the S8 on the Apple Watch Series 8. Dictation is now 25% more accurate with the S9.

The new chip now offers a 4-core neural engine, allowing for enhanced interactions with Siri, like with Health features. The S9 also features a second-generation ultrawide band chip, that lets you ping your iPhone more accurately and from a greater distance.

What is Apple S9?

The new S9 chip features 5.6 billion transistors, a four-core neural engine and a 30% faster GPU. The faster system-on-chip enables an improved Siri experience, like 25% more accurate dictation and Siri running completely on-device.

An improved second-generation ultrawide band chip is also onboard, allowing for more accurate tracking. The display also gets a boost, increasing from 1000 nits on the Apple Watch series to up to 2000 nits.

Apple showcased a new double-tap feature too, allowing you to tap your thumb and index finger together to create an action, like answering a call.

This is a breaking story and we’ll be updating it frequently as new information is announced. Refresh this page for the latest version.

