Apple Watch 5 vs Apple Watch 4: Is Apple’s new smartwatch better?

The new Apple Watch 5 is finally here and boy does it look great. Featuring a wealth of new features it looks like the ideal companion to the iPhone 11.

But with the Apple Watch 4 now set to get a massive price crash, you may justifiably be wondering if you’d be better off picking up Apple’s old wearable on a deal, rather than grabbing the new Apple Watch 5.

Here to help you make up your mind, we’ve created a definitive guide detailing the key differences between the Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 4.

Apple Watch 5 vs Apple Watch 4 – Specs and features

At first glance you may struggle to tell the Apple Watch 5 and Apple Watch 5 apart. Both have square-screen designs, the same digital crown control mechanism and generally look close to identical. The only difference is that the Apple Watch 5 has ceramic and titanium finish options as well as the basic stainless steel and aluminium options offered by the Apple Watch 4.

Apple hasn’t confirmed an other Apple Watch 5 specs, including its screen resolution, CPU and memory. Presumably they’re the same as the Apple Watch 4’s. But if you take a close look you’ll spot a few key changes that make the Apple Watch 5 an, on paper, more enticing smartwatch, especially if you’re a health conscious user.

The biggest of these are the new always on, variable refresh rate screen. Always on display is a key feature we’ve wanted Apple to add to its wearable for years. It’s fairly common on competing wearables, including Samsung’s spiffy new Galaxy Watch Active 2, that means the screen never fully powers down, making it quick and easy to check incoming messages and the time when your hands are full.

The only downside is that the OLED screen always being on would normally put a pretty big drain on the Apple Watch 5’s battery. To get round this Apple’s made it so the new LTPO screen has a variable refresh rate that can switch between 60-1Hz depending on what the wearable is doing. According to Apple this will let the Apple Watch 5 offer the same 18 hour battery life as the Apple Watch 4.

The addition of a compass sensor will also let it offer much better positional data in the Maps app than its predecessor. Specifically, it’ll let the Apple Watch 5 show which direction you’re facing as well as key things like your elevation, latitude and longitude.

A new “emergency calling” feature will also be a big differentiation for wellness buyers. This lets the LTE Apple Watch 5 versions automatically call emergency services if the wearables ECG heart rate monitor or fall detection service sense the wearer is in danger, even when it’s not connected to an iPhone

Both phones will also get Watch OS 6, which brings cycle tracking, as well as a new noise app that’ll help you monitor how sound is impacting your health. For women it also brings improved menstrual and fertility tracking services.

Spec Apple Watch 5 Apple Watch 4 Size N/A 44mm / 40mm Screen N/A 368 x448 / 324 x 394 resolution OLED, 1000nits Always on Yes No CPU N/A S4 with 64-bit dual core Storage N/A 16GB Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours Water resistance 50 meters 50 meters LTE Yes Yes ECG Yes Yes Compass Yes Yes Emergency call Yes (LTE) No

Apple Watch 5 vs Apple Watch 4 – Price

The basic aluminum Apple Watch 5 will cost £399 for the non LTE version. The LTE model price jumps up to £499. The Apple Watch 4 cost the same when it first launched. We’re expecting the Apple Watch 4 to get some pretty serious price drops in the very near future though, so you’ll almost certainly be able to pick it up for less than the Apple Watch 5.

Apple Watch 5 vs Apple Watch 4 – early verdict

Without more information about the Apple Watch 5’s specs it looks like a pretty modest upgrade from a design perspective. But under the hood Apple’s made a number of subtle but important upgrades that make it a much more compelling wearable for health and wellness-focused buyers. We’ll be curious to see how much of a difference they make for regular smartwatch users when we get the Apple Watch 5 in for review, however.

