Best Running Watches 2018: The best GPS sports watches

What is the best running watch for your specific needs? The best running watches reviewed

best overall running watch Garmin Forerunner 935 The Garmin Forerunner 935 is in our minds the best overall running watch. It packs in plenty of advanced features alongside all-day and sleep tracking features. There's GPS, HRM, altimeter and a compass that combine to make it a versatile multi-sport tracker that's perfect for triathletes. £479

Whether you’re a casual jogger or seasoned marathon racer, a decent running watch is a great way to help improve your performance.

Wearables have slowly become mainstream, with key players Fitbit, Garmin, Withings and Misfit releasing a steady stream of great running watches covering every level of athlete.

At the bottom end are affordable bespoke trackers for casual joggers and occasional gym-goers, such as the newly launched Withings Steel HR Sport we’re currently reviewing.

At the top end are advanced trackers like the elite Garmin Fenix 5 Plus, designed for intense activities such as ultramarathons.

As it stands, if you’re a serious runner looking for a no-compromise tracker, then the Garmin Forerunner 935 is the best overall running watch currently available and will meet even the most hardcore runner’s needs.

If you are a more casual runner or are on a stricter budget, then the Garmin Vivosmart HR Plus is the best-value option around. It packs in only the essentials but does them well.

If neither of those offerings grabs your fancy off the bat, read on to see what else 2018’s running watch scene has to offer.

Best value running watch Garmin Vivosmart HR+ While the Vivosmart HR+ is more of a fitness tracker first and foremost, and is priced as such, it's actually a great value running watch, too. That's because it has built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring. All of the data is integrated with Garmin Connect to make it easily digestible. £119.99

How we test running watches

When testing running watches we ensure we wear them for at least a fortnight and test them against competing reference devices that have already proven to offer accurate tracking.

We also compare the wrist-based heart-rate monitor against the readings of a dedicated HRM strap to gauge accuracy. We perform all test runs on a track that we know is exactly 5km to check GPS and distance tracking.

Garmin Forerunner 935

Pros:

So comfortable you barely notice it

Attractive design

Impressive battery life

Multiple training functions

Smartphone connectivity

Cons:

Thick screen bezel

Garmin Connect app still overwhelming

The Garmin Forerunner 935 could well be the perfect running watch, with everything you might possibly want, including GPS, a heart-rate monitor and activity and sleep tracking thrown in. With its altimeter and compass it’s also a versatile multi-sport tracker, and perfect for triathlons thanks to its water-resistance.

We found the GPS superbly accurate but also quick to acquire satellite locks, meaning you’re not left waiting around before you can set off. If you are a triathlete, you can transition between disciplines with just one button press, and the menus, in general, are intuitive. Battery life is also fantastic, with around two weeks of general activity tracking or a full 24 hours of GPS use.

There’s also smartphone pairing so you can get notifications from your watch. The Garmin Forerunner 935 can be considered the result of years of product research and design and is an all-round fantastic running watch.

Buy now: Garmin Forerunner 935 for £406 / $490 from Amazon

Garmin Vivosmart HR Plus

Pros:

Rugged waterproof design

Five-day battery life

Excellent fitness tracking

GPS and heart-rate monitor included

Cons:

App isn’t very intuitive

Not the prettiest wearable around

While the Garmin Vivosmart HR Plus includes everything you could want from a running watch, it actually more closely resembles a standard fitness tracker. Still, Garmin has somehow packed in an accelerometer, barometric altimeter, optical HRM and GPS all into its slender design. All of those sensors prove accurate, too.

Battery life, at around five days, is great and the E Ink touchscreen is easy to use even in bright sunlight. The Garmin Connect app remains a little obtuse but it does provide some genuinely useful metrics, such as its ‘intensity minutes’ measurement that gets you motivated to push harder and further.

Buy now: Garmin Vivosmart HR Plus for £120 / $149 from Amazon

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus

Pros:

Super-rugged design

Excellent location and distance tracking

More sports options than you’ll ever need

Topo map support

Cons:

Doesn’t support popular music streaming services

Very expensive

The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus is one of the best running watches on the market, but you’ll need a serious wad of cash to afford it.

But if the £750 asking price isn’t an issue, you’ll be treated to one of the best running watches money can buy. If you’re a serious athlete who regularly runs off the beaten track, this could well be the watch for you.

Featuring advanced location-tracking services, including support for basic GPS, GLONASS and the EU’s next-generation Galileo network, this watch can track your location, no matter where you are in the world.

The 16GB of internal storage and advanced array of built-in sensors also mean it can store and display topographical maps offline, adding yet another safety layer for trail runners.

Garmin Forerunner 735XT

Pros:

Robust design

Great multi-sport support

Good coaching and activity tracking

Cons:

App is difficult to navigate

Not the best-looking watch around

The Garmin Forerunner 735XT is available as a standalone watch or as a Tri Bundle (£450), which includes Garmin’s HRM Tri and HRM Swim chest straps. Even as a standalone watch, the Forerunner 735XT has plenty of features that will appeal to seasoned athletes.

The GPS sensor is incredibly fast at picking up a signal, meaning you’re quicker to set off on a run. It’s accurate, too. Even without the use of the chest HRM straps, heart rate readings were also surprisingly accurate from the optical HRM.

Throw in great sleep tracking and the Forerunner 735XT is a solid all-rounder that’s only a little let down by its clunky Garmin Connect app that can feel overwhelming and obtuse.

Buy now: Garmin Forerunner 735XT for £275 / $379 from Amazon

Polar M400

Pros:

Tracks GPS, heart rate and daily fitness

Slim and light for GPS tracking

Excellent features for price

Cons:

No underwater heartrate monitoring

No route navigation

Chest belt needed for heart rate

The Polar M400 is a great introduction to running watches, providing the simplicity of a fitness band with some of the more advanced features of a dedicated running watch. It includes all the standard features, such as GPS, heart-rate monitoring (through a chest strap) and sleep tracking.

The M400 also supports a multitude of sports beyond running, including swimming and even yoga. You can also conduct a 15-minute fitness test if you’re interested in finding out your VO2 max. At the end of each run you get a Running Index score that measures you against other runners with a similar profile, so you can get a gauge on your fitness.

Battery life is also stellar and the great news is that it charges over Micro USB, so you potentially have one less cable to carry around.

Buy now: Polar M400 for £117.90 from Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 3

Pros:

Easy-to-read display

Accurate distance tracking

Good heart rate monitor

Long battery life

Cons:

Feels a little plasticky

Limited coaching elements

Garmin Pay isn’t widely available

No onboard music storage

The Garmin Vivoactive 3 is the company’s take on a running watch with added smartwatch functionality. It includes the usual GPS and heart rate monitoring to make it a great running companion, alongside runner-centric features like VO2 Max estimations. It’s also a fully-fledged fitness tracker with all-day activity tracking and sleep tracking.

Alongside its fitness features, there are some basic smartwatch functions, too, such as notification mirroring from your smartphone and the ability to control your media. Disappointingly, there’s no onboard storage for your tunes, so you’ll still need to bring your phone along if you like music or podcasts to keep you entertained.

Otherwise, the excellent battery life will appeal to seasoned runners, especially the 13 hours of battery even when using GPS. Proper smartwatches can’t compete on that front.

Buy now: Garmin Vivoactive 3 for £299.99 from Amazon

Polar M600

Pros:

Comfortable to run with

Accurate GPS and HRM

Water-resistant

Cons:

Silicone strap picks up lint and fluff

Poor-quality display

Charging is slightly fiddly

Building on a lot of what Polar learned from the excellent Polar M800, the Polar M600 adds in Android Wear support, meaning you have a fully-loaded smartwatch as well as a fantastic running watch. The great news is that the Polar M600 is confirmed to be receiving the Android Wear 2.0 update, too, so it should get a raft of new features.

Even on Android Wear 1.5, we found it worked great. Its running tracking was also excellent thanks to accurate GPS and well-performing heart rate monitoring. The M600 works alongside Polar’s Flow app, which provides some useful training insight such as its Running Index score and Training Benefit measurements.

While the Polar M600 might not be the most attractive smartwatch around, it is first and foremost a running watch, so Android Wear is a nice bonus.

Buy now: Polar M600 from Amazon for £199 / $259 from Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3

Pros:

Snappier performance

Improved exercise tracking

Super-bright and clear display

Decent battery life (when not reliant on LTE)

watchOS 4 improvements

Apple Pay is still super useful

Cons:

LTE has a big impact on battery life

Needs more dedicated watch apps to make use of LTE

Need to wait for Apple Music streaming

Siri doesn’t always work

No LTE roaming

The Apple Watch Series 4 may have superseded it, but the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a very good running watch. The Apple Watch Series 3 added GPS or GPS + LTE options to Apple’s wearable lineup. The latter will let you use your Apple Watch 3 with a truly phone-free experience, letting you still make and receive calls and texts while leaving your phone behind. You can also stream Apple Music directly through your Apple Watch 3’s LTE connection.

Other improvements include increased performance from the updated S3 chip and improved wireless performance, too. Returning features include the built-in GPS and heart rate monitor, making the Apple Watch Series 3 a seriously souped-up running companion.

Buy now: Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for £329 from John Lewis

TomTom Spark 3

Pros:

Convenient phone-free running

Simple, intuitive interface

Compass-based trail guidance

Accurate heart rate monitoring

Cons:

Design hasn’t changed much

No smartphone notifications

TomTom MySports app needs work

The Spark 3 is the third-generation of TomTom’s running watches (also available as the TomTom Runner 3, which has a slightly different strap). Like previous versions, it’s available in a wide variety of models that include a HRM or built-in storage for MP3s. The model we reviewed was the Cardio + Music, which includes both. Having an MP3 player on your wrist, paired with included Bluetooth headphones, means you can leave your smartphone behind.

One of the best new features of the Spark 3 is Route Exploration. Thanks to a new compass, the watch can trace your route, meaning you can always trace your path back to the start if you’re running in unfamiliar territory. You can also upload .GPX route files to follow pre-determined running routes. Perfect if you want to take in some specific sites along the way There’s also both cycling and swimming support and impressive battery life longevity.

Buy now: TomTom Spark 3 for £153.99 from Amazon

Those are our top picks of the best running watches. If you want to know more about what to look out for when buying a running watch then read on.

Best Running Watches – Features you need

A built-in GPS receiver is a must-have for any serious running watch. Where basic accelerometers and gyroscopes have to estimate your distance covered, a GPS-enabled running watch will more accurately be able to show all the ground you’ve covered.

GPS can also allow you to upload .GPX routes to your sports watch, letting you follow along popular trails and routes. The TomTom Spark 3 also makes use of its GPS and built-in compass to show you the route you’ve ran on your wrist, allowing you to then find your way back to the start more easily. This is perfect if you’re often running in unfamiliar locations or have a habit of getting lost while out on your runs.

A running watch with a screen will also provide easier at-a-glance data during your run, so you can see your pace, lap times, cadence and heart rate without having to try and pull your phone out. Many general activity trackers lack a screen.

The application used to display performance data is another important consideration. Better watches and accompanying apps will let you break down your run into segments. You can then not only compare your personal bests across distance, but also against specific parts of your run. That massive hill at the start of your course you particularly dread? Now you can see you made it up there just that much faster.

More advanced running watches will also include other sensors, such as altimeters. These calculate your altitude so you can more accurately log those devastating hill sprints you’ve been working on to improve your acceleration and explosiveness.

In place of a wrist-based optical heart rate monitor (HRM), or sometimes to supplement one, most running watches will work with a separate chest-based HRM. These are far more accurate than their optical counterparts and are able to more accurately take continuous readings. This means those High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions are tracked more accurately, both in terms of speed through GPS and also in taxation on your cardiovascular system.

Related: What is VO2 Max?

As an added bonus, many running watches nowadays will include some smartwatch functionality. This can range anywhere from basic smartphone notifications so you don’t have to constantly whip your phone out, to fully-fledged app ecosystems so you can add extra functionality. Many smartwatch-specific wearables can also act as a good running watch, too, although you’ll often miss out on some of the more advanced training features of a dedicated running or sports watch.