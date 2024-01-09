Apple Vision Pro ad released on eve of CES

Apple has released the first advert for its hotly anticipated Vision Pro VR headset, right on the eve of CES 2024.

The company doesn’t tend to take part in the Consumer Electronics Show, and it’s certainly not going to have any sort of presence at the huge Las Vegas tech event this week.

However, if you think that the timing of yesterday’s Vision Pro release date announcement and now the product’s first Pro video advert on the eve of CES 2024 are purely coincidental, I have a bridge to sell you.

The advert itself doesn’t really show us anything we haven’t already seen before, but it’s a predictably peppy piece of work. At 38 seconds long, it runs through a number of famous movie and TV moments where characters have donned outlandish glasses or masks – Star Wars, Back to the Future, and Georgi La Forge from Star Trek: The Next Generation to name just a few.

The Apple Vision Pro headset itself appears just over half way in, the camera panning around a person donning the headset before offering a first person view of the virtual interface, app icons floating over an impeccably tasteful living room.

The tagline: Get Ready. The track: Uncontrollable Urge by Devo. The message to any other company announcing VR products at this week’s CES 2024 event: pack up and go home.

As we’ve already mentioned, Apple announced that the Pro Vision would be released in the US on February 2. That’ll be well over half a year since it was first unveiled.