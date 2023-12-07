Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple tipped to launch new M3 MacBook Air and iPad models in 2024

Jon Mundy

Apple will launch a host of new iPad and M3 MacBook Air models in early 2024, according to a new report.

The company announced its all-new family of M3 chips as part of the latest MacBook Pro refresh at the end of October. Now that new chip is tipped to be coming to the MacBook Air in fairly short order, whilst the iPad line is set to receive a new variant and a handful of enhancements.

That’s the claim being made by journalist Mark Gurman, at any rate, which is a typically a pretty accurate indicator.

Gurman claims that Apple is planning a spring launch event for new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, including an all new 12.9-inch iPad Air. To date, only the iPad Pro has received the super-sized treatment.

According to Gurman’s expanded Bloomberg report, the next iPad Pro model will switch to a more vibrant OLED display. There should be some new iPad accessories too, with a revamped Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil said to be on the cards.

On the Mac front, the spring even will also feature a new M3-powered MacBook Air in 13-inch and 15-inch flavours.

Apple is said to be moving swiftly with these new iPad and MacBook models following a sales slump for both lines, as consumer tech spending has declined. It hasn’t helped that the iPad line has been somewhat stagnant, with no new models released in 2023 – a first for Apple’s tablet family.

