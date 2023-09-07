Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple reportedly ploughing millions into AI each day

Public attention may be firmly on the next big Apple hardware showcase, but the company itself is said to be ploughing millions of dollars a day into training up AI.

According to a fresh report from The Information (via The Verge), Apple has cranked up its investment into AI to millions of dollars a day, which it is investing into several distinct AI teams.

Apple hired a new AI head, John Giannandrea, in 2018, who promptly set up a team to develop conversational AI several years before ChatGPT came to the public’s attention. Apparently, Apple wants to enable its users to automate complex multi-point tasks with simple voice commands. The example given is the ability to tell Siri to create a GIF using the last five photos they’ve taken, and then send it to a friend.

Elsewhere at Apple HQ, the company has reportedly established a Visual Intelligence group for image generation, as well as one that’s focused on “multimodal AI, which can recognise and produce images or video as well as text.”

And yes, Apple is indeed working on its own chatbots, with applications that would include dealing with customers who use AppleCare. With recent reports claiming that the company was looking to dramatically reduce its online support methods, you could be talking to an AI for most of your AI queries before too long.

It’s claimed that Apple’s biggest and best large language model right now is called Ajax GPT, and currently outperforms OpenAI’s initial GPT-3.5 having been trained on “more than 200 billion parameters”.

Don’t expect any announcements to this effect at next week’s iPhone 15 launch event, as Apple’s powerful AI is said to be for internal use only at this point.

