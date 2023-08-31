Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple tipped to dramatically reduce online support methods

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is reportedly planning to cut a number of the methods through which you can gain online customer support.

According to a new MacRumors piece citing multiple anonymous sources, Apple intends to eliminate a number of its social media-based support advisor roles. This will include such provisions in Twitter, YouTube, and even the company’s own Apple Support Community website.

The report claims that this big Apple online support cull will commence later this year. Following the end of these roles, it will be impossible for Apple customers to gain support via these avenues.

In the case of Twitter (or X if you want to be all Elon Musk about it), the @AppleSupport account will no longer provide human replies from October 1, claims the report. After this date, you’ll receive an automated replay offering alternative methods for contacting Apple. The company has been offering support on Twitter since 2016.

As for YouTube, the current ability to gain support directly through the comments section of Apple-uploaded videos will be done away with. Any Community Specialists paid to help out on the Apple Support Community forum will similarly be done away with.

It seems Apple will be offering hundreds of employees affected by this cull the chance to move to a traditional phone-based support role, but it seemingly won’t be possible for these employees to move to an equivalent online chat-based role unless medically necessary.

The transition away from these chat-based assistance roles will apparently be completed by November.

If your shiny new iPhone 15 starts playing up, it seems you’ll have to talk to an actual human being in order to sort it out.

You might like…

JLab JBuds Mini earphones are small enough to fit on a keyring

JLab JBuds Mini earphones are small enough to fit on a keyring

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Anker announces new Qi2 MagGo wireless charging accessories

Anker announces new Qi2 MagGo wireless charging accessories

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Yamaha launches R-N600A network receiver and new MusicCast system

Yamaha launches R-N600A network receiver and new MusicCast system

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Samsung may give European Galaxy S24 users the Exynos treatment again

Samsung may give European Galaxy S24 users the Exynos treatment again

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Why owning an iPhone 15 might be better for vegans

Why owning an iPhone 15 might be better for vegans

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.