Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One get UK price hike – here’s why

UPDATE: Since the publication of this report, Apple has confirmed to Trusted Reviews the new prices will also apply to UK customers too, and mirrored in pounds sterling.

One month of Apple Music will be £10.99 (up £1), one month of Apple TV+ will be £6.99 (up £2) and one month of Apple One is £16.95 (up £2).

While the company did not confirm the Apple Music family plan cost, the annual Apple TV+ plan, or the higher tier Apple One plans, but we greatly expect those to follow suit.

Apple Music, Apple TV+ and the Apple One services bundles are all getting a price bump, the company has confirmed today.

On the day Apple launched iOS 16.1, macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16.1, it announced Apple Music plans will go up by $1 and $2 respectively for the individual and family plans.

The Apple TV+ introductory price is giving way too. It’s going up $2 a month, from $4.99 to $6.99, joining other streaming services that have raised the prices during 2022. If you want to subscribe on an annual basis, the cost is going up $20, from $49.99 to $69.99.

In a statement to the media, Apple explained more money will go to artists as a result of the Apple Music hike, which it puts down to increased licensing costs and the addition of advanced new features. Without mentioning them individually, Apple has added Spatial Audio and Lossless in the last year, or so.

The expansion of the Apple TV+ library over the last three years now means it needs to increase revenue to pay for a deeper line-ip of TV shows, films, and documentaries, the company says.

It stands to reason Apple will raise the price of Apple One, which includes both Apple TV+ and Apple Music, as well as Apple Arcade, Apple News, and iCloud storage. In the US they are as follows:

Individual: $16.95 per month (up from $14.95)

Family: $22.95 per month (up from $19.95)

Premier: $32.95 per month (up from $29.95)

An Apple spokesperson said (via 9to5Mac): “The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music.

“We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.”

The prices are going up for new subscribers from today, while current subscribers will be notified via email 30 days before their prices go up. We will update this article when we hear back from Apple about UK-specific pricing moving forward.