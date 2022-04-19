What is Apple One? Apple’s subscription bundle explained

Starting to feel like you’re handing your entire life savings to Apple with every subscription you add on? Now you can do that in one monthly transaction with Apple One.

All jokes aside, Apple One is a great way to combine all your Apple subscriptions into one and potentially save some cash in the process. It’s also a convenient way to split costs with your family without compromising your privacy or TV and music recommendations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the all-in-one subscription bundle.

What is Apple One?

Apple One is an all-in-one plan that ties up to six of Apple’s most popular subscription service into one discounted bundle, including Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, iCloud Plus, Apple Fitness Plus and Apple News Plus.

What does it include?

There are three plans to choose from: Individual, Family and Premier.

An Individual plan costs £14.95/$14.95/€14.95 a month and includes access to Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and 50GB of iCloud Plus storage.

A Family plan costs £19.95/$19.95/€19.95 a month and includes all of the services that come with the Individual plan, along with 200GB of iCloud Plus storage. Unlike the Individual plan, which is designed to be used by one person, the Family plan is can be split between up to six people (hence the additional storage).

Finally, there’s the Premier plan. The highest tier costs £29.95/$29.95 a month and includes access to all of the above services, along with Apple Fitness Plus, Apple News Plus and a massive 2TB of iCloud Plus storage. It’s also available in Europe, but at a lower cost of €28.95 as the region does not have access to Apple News Plus just yet. Like the Family plan, the Premier plan can be divided between up to six people.

If you’re concerned about your family snooping on your accounts, don’t let that put you off the Family and Premier plans. Users sign in with their own Apple IDs, meaning you’ll have private access to each service, along with personalised recommendations, as you would get with an Individual account.

Is Apple One worth it?

Whether Apple One is worth it really depends on how many Apple subscriptions you use or would like to use.

An Individual plan will save you £5.80/$6/€6 a month when compared with subscripting to the four services combined. A Family plan will save your family £7.50/$8/€8 when opted for over four separate subscriptions, while signing up to the Premier plan could save you up to £22/$25/€16 a month when compared to subscripting to the six apps individually.

However, the above is based on if you were you use all of the services included. If you only plan to use two or three, its worth calculating the total cost per month for them, along with how many family members plan to split them, and comparing that to the Apple One packages available to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

Is there a free Apple One trial?

There is a free trial available for Apple One. This is a great option if you want to try out the bundle and see if you’ll get enough use out of all of the services you’re interested in.

Simply head into your device’s Settings, tap your name and choose Subscriptions to try Apple One for free for the first month.

To subscribe to Apple One, you’ll need an iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 14 or later, an iPad with iPadOS 14 or later, an Apple TV with tvOS 14 or later or a Mac with macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later. Apple Fitness Plus requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later.