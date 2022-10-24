 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPadOS 16.1 is finally here with Stage Manager, Messages and Mail changes, new Weather app

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has officially begun rolling out iPadOS 16.1, this year’s major update for the iPad, which brings a host of tablet-specific features.

The iPadOS 16.1 operating system delivers long-awaited features like Stage Manager and several other features iPhone owners have been enjoying since the launch of iOS 16 last month.

They include the updates to the Messaging app to allow for edits and to undo sent messages, the revamped Home and Mail apps, and an iPad-centric Weather app.

The gradual shift towards macOS continues this time around with updates to Files, improved collaboration features like the Freeform app – that enables users to add ideas to a shared whiteboard – and new display scaling options.

However, it’s the Stage Manager app that main events for iPadOS 16. You’ll need an iPad Pro from 2018 onwards in order to use the multitasking feature that enables users to easily switch between groups of apps for different project. Initially it was only going to be available for iPad Pro models running the M1 or M2 processors, but the company made it more widely available during the iPadOS beta period this summer.

The feature endured difficulties during the development phase, which may have convinced Apple to delay iPadOS 16.1 beyond the iOS 16 launch in September. So, all eyes will be on Stage Manager as the software update is downloaded and installed by iPad Pro owners today.

iPadOS 16.1 as a whole is available a wide range of iPad Pro. You can download and install it by browsing to Settings > General > Software update. Make sure your connected to Wi-Fi and have plenty of battery life before commencing the download.

Have you downloaded iPadOS 16.1 yet? How is Stage Manager living up to expectations? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

MacOS Ventura: All the best features in the new Apple update

MacOS Ventura: All the best features in the new Apple update

Max Parker 4 hours ago
How to update your Mac to macOS Ventura today

How to update your Mac to macOS Ventura today

Max Parker 4 hours ago
Best Apple iPad 2022: We’ve reviewed all the iPads and these are the best

Best Apple iPad 2022: We’ve reviewed all the iPads and these are the best

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.