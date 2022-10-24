iPadOS 16.1 is finally here with Stage Manager, Messages and Mail changes, new Weather app

Apple has officially begun rolling out iPadOS 16.1, this year’s major update for the iPad, which brings a host of tablet-specific features.

The iPadOS 16.1 operating system delivers long-awaited features like Stage Manager and several other features iPhone owners have been enjoying since the launch of iOS 16 last month.

They include the updates to the Messaging app to allow for edits and to undo sent messages, the revamped Home and Mail apps, and an iPad-centric Weather app.

The gradual shift towards macOS continues this time around with updates to Files, improved collaboration features like the Freeform app – that enables users to add ideas to a shared whiteboard – and new display scaling options.

However, it’s the Stage Manager app that main events for iPadOS 16. You’ll need an iPad Pro from 2018 onwards in order to use the multitasking feature that enables users to easily switch between groups of apps for different project. Initially it was only going to be available for iPad Pro models running the M1 or M2 processors, but the company made it more widely available during the iPadOS beta period this summer.

The feature endured difficulties during the development phase, which may have convinced Apple to delay iPadOS 16.1 beyond the iOS 16 launch in September. So, all eyes will be on Stage Manager as the software update is downloaded and installed by iPad Pro owners today.

iPadOS 16.1 as a whole is available a wide range of iPad Pro. You can download and install it by browsing to Settings > General > Software update. Make sure your connected to Wi-Fi and have plenty of battery life before commencing the download.

Have you downloaded iPadOS 16.1 yet? How is Stage Manager living up to expectations?