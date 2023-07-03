Apple could launch a new monitor with smart features in 2024

Apple may be working on a new monitor featuring a built-in chip to allow for smart functionality, even when disconnected from a Mac.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via Mac Rumors) made the claim during his weekly Power On newsletter for subscribers. With no confirmation from Apple, it’s difficult to determine the accuracy for this report, but Gurman does have an excellent track record when it comes to upcoming Apple releases.

Gurman says an upcoming Apple monitor will feature an iOS chip, allowing it to be used as a smart display independently. This could enable the monitor to display the time and weather without a connection to a Mac, as well as controlling other smart devices in your home – not too dissimilar to how you use an Amazon Echo, but trading Alexa for Siri.

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple has put an A-Series Bionic processor inside a monitor, having done so with the current 27-inch Studio Display. However, Apple didn’t make full use of the chip’s power for the existing monitor, as it was restricted to optimising the likes of the camera and spatial audio.

The touted Apple monitor is also very similar to the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor we reviewed last year. We were really impressed with the monitor’s ability to be used independently, with the Tizen operating system allowing access to streaming apps such as Netflix and Xbox Game Pass.

We’ve no idea at this stage how comprehensive the operating system would be for the rumoured Apple monitor, but it would make a lot of sense to be able to stream the likes of Apple TV Plus and Apple Music without the need of a Mac.

Gurman suggests the rumoured Apple smart monitor won’t arrive until 2024 at the absolute earliest, so don’t expect it to be unveiled before Christmas.