Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple could launch a new monitor with smart features in 2024

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Apple may be working on a new monitor featuring a built-in chip to allow for smart functionality, even when disconnected from a Mac. 

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via Mac Rumors) made the claim during his weekly Power On newsletter for subscribers. With no confirmation from Apple, it’s difficult to determine the accuracy for this report, but Gurman does have an excellent track record when it comes to upcoming Apple releases. 

Gurman says an upcoming Apple monitor will feature an iOS chip, allowing it to be used as a smart display independently. This could enable the monitor to display the time and weather without a connection to a Mac, as well as controlling other smart devices in your home – not too dissimilar to how you use an Amazon Echo, but trading Alexa for Siri. 

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple has put an A-Series Bionic processor inside a monitor, having done so with the current 27-inch Studio Display. However, Apple didn’t make full use of the chip’s power for the existing monitor, as it was restricted to optimising the likes of the camera and spatial audio. 

The touted Apple monitor is also very similar to the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor we reviewed last year. We were really impressed with the monitor’s ability to be used independently, with the Tizen operating system allowing access to streaming apps such as Netflix and Xbox Game Pass. 

We’ve no idea at this stage how comprehensive the operating system would be for the rumoured Apple monitor, but it would make a lot of sense to be able to stream the likes of Apple TV Plus and Apple Music without the need of a Mac. 

Gurman suggests the rumoured Apple smart monitor won’t arrive until 2024 at the absolute earliest, so don’t expect it to be unveiled before Christmas. 

You might like…

When can you stream Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny online?

When can you stream Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny online?

Ryan Jones 18 mins ago
How to watch WWE Money in the Bank from London? Start time, card, and more

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank from London? Start time, card, and more

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Austrian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Austrian Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 3 days ago
This beloved PS5 exclusive is finally coming to Xbox

This beloved PS5 exclusive is finally coming to Xbox

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Hate console exclusives? Blame Sony, says Microsoft

Hate console exclusives? Blame Sony, says Microsoft

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Could the new Beats Studio Pro be better than AirPods Max?

Could the new Beats Studio Pro be better than AirPods Max?

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.