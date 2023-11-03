Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple AirTags are finally getting some positive press coverage

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Police in Washington D.C. are distributing free Apple AirTag trackers in an effort to combat car theft in the U.S. capital.

The mayor has announced a new program for resist ends in neighbourhoods that have been afflicted by vehicle theft. Those living in the neighbourhoods affected can turn up to a series of events to pick up their free Apple gadget.

Amazon’s next-level smart home bundle

Amazon’s next-level smart home bundle

You can save 61% on this incredible Echo Pop with Philips Hue smart bulb bundle on Amazon right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £103.97
  • Now £39.98
View Deal

Because AirTags rely on Apple’s vast Find My network of gadgets, there’s a decent chance the car can be located must faster. Users can keep tabs on the AirTag within the Find My app and be notified if it shows up in the network. Naturally, the mayor reckons the police won’t have access to that location.

And because it’s suspected there are gangs involved in this sort of chicanery, the D.C. cops reckon they could solve multiple cases.

“What we know is individuals that are involved in this type of criminal activity often commit multiple offences, and a single arrest can help bring closure to multiple cases,” DC mayor Major Muriel Bowser said during the announcement this week (via DCist).

The DC initiative follows a similar scheme in the New York area, which the major Eric Adams believes helped with the relocation of stolen cars.

So there you have it. AirTags are in the news for a positive reason for a change after all that pesky stalking malarky.

You might like…

Microsoft is besieging Xbox gamers with Call of Duty ads

Microsoft is besieging Xbox gamers with Call of Duty ads

Chris Smith 60 mins ago
Galaxy S24 Ultra to get the titanium treatment

Galaxy S24 Ultra to get the titanium treatment

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: Premier League live stream

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal: Premier League live stream

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Brazilian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Brazilian Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

Kob Monney 12 hours ago
Apple Watch support for Android was tantalisingly close – report

Apple Watch support for Android was tantalisingly close – report

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Not all Galaxy S24 models will be created equally

Not all Galaxy S24 models will be created equally

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.