Apple’s Find My service enables you to locate your iPhone when you leave it behind, locate family members, or to track your device down when it’s stolen.

There are obvious privacy concerns with this, of course. Thankfully, Apple makes it easy to deactivate Find My iPhone, either direct from your iPhone or remotely through iCloud.com from any device with a web browser (such as a Mac or PC).

Here’s how to turn off Find My iPhone.

We used the iPhone 13 Pro, but these methods will work on any iPhone

For the remote method we used a MacBook Pro (2019), but any device with a web browser will suffice

Turn off Find My iPhone directly

Turn off Find My iPhone remotely

1 Turn off Find My iPhone directly To turn off Find My iPhone from your iPhone, first enter the Settings app. Now tap your Apple ID at the very top of the screen, followed by Find My.



Now tap Find My iPhone at the top of the next screen. Tap the Find My iPhone toggle, then authenticate your Apple ID Password, to turn Find My iPhone off. You should receive an email confirming that this has taken place. Step

2 Turn off Find My iPhone remotely To turn off Find My iPhone from another device, open the web browser and head to www.iCloud.com. Sign in using your Apple ID.



Click on Find iPhone and sign in again when requested. Click on your iPhone on the ensuing map, or select it from the central device drop-down menu. Now click the ‘i’ button, followed by Remove from Account.



Note that the Remove from Account option will only present itself when your iPhone is offline. Also note that the device will reappear in this list if it has Activation Lock turned on, which can be an issue if you’ve sold or given away your iPhone without completely erasing it.



To remotely remove your iPhone from Find My altogether, follow the above Step 2 guidelines, but rather than Remove from Account select Erase iPhone. The device will be erased when it next comes online, at which point you will be sent an email notification.



Now click Remove from Account.