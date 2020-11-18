AMD Big Navi has finally arrived, with both the Radeon RX 6800 and the Radeon RX 6800 XT available to buy – well, kind of.

But where can you buy the new AMD Radeon RX 6800? We’ve rounded up all the best places to purchase the card, although stock seems to be running out very quickly.

Related: AMD Radeon RX 6800 review

Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is now available to purchase from AMD’s official website for £529 / $579, although it looks like stock is already ran out.

Third-party retailers such as Scan and eBuyer also seem to have run out of stock, claiming that stock is “coming soon”.

There’s every chance more stock will arrive before the end of the day, so we’ll be updating this article frequently with more information. But if you’re yet to secure one for yourself, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that you’ll be able to order one on launch day, with AMD struggling to meet the incredibly high demand, just as Nvidia did with the recent Nvidia 30-Series graphics cards.

Related: Best Graphics Cards 2020

Is the AMD Radeon RX 6800 graphics card worth the cash? We reckon so, after it awarding it with a 4.5 out of 5 score in our RX 6800 review. In our verdict, we said: “The AMD Radeon RX 6800 is a top-notch graphics card that delivers post 60fps gaming performance even in 4K. The only minor quibble is that, without a DLSS rival, ray tracing frame rates don’t quite match the Nvidia competition.”

As we said above, our biggest gripe with the card is the lack of a DLSS equivalent, which means the Nvidia RTX 3070 remains the best value option for those who are keen to take advantage of ray tracing. That said, AMD has confirmed it will be launching it’s own version of DLSS eventually, so the RX 6800 is still future-proofed with all the latest and greatest next-gen features.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…