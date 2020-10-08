AMD Ryzen 5000 release date, price, specs and performance

AMD has officially revealed the Ryzen 5000 Series, which is the next-gen lineup of desktop processors using Zen 3 architecture.

The Ryzen 9 5950X (16 core), Ryzen 9 5900X (12 core), Ryzen 7 5800X (8 core) and Ryzen 5 5600X (6 core) were all confirmed, and are heading to stores on 5 November.

AMD suggests the new Zen 3 architecture provides 19% higher instructions per clock compared to the Zen 2 processors. The company also emphasised the substantial generational uplift for single-core performance, with the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5900X both beating the Intel i9-10900K in the single-threaded Cinebench R20 benchmark test.

Keep reading on for more details on AMD Ryzen 4000 / 5000 desktop processors.

AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors release date

The Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processors will be available to buy from 5 November 2020.

All four new Ryzen processors will launch simultaneously, so you won’t have to wait additional days for your favoured pick.

AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors price

The AMD Ryzen 5000 processors have a range of prices with the cheapest priced at $299 and the most expensive demanding a $799 fee. UK prices are yet to be confirmed, but we will update this article as soon as we hear more.

A full breakdown of the prices can be seen below:

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X $799 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $549 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X $449 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X $299

Related: Intel vs AMD

AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors specs and performance

The Ryzen 5000 Series will use AMD’s new Zen 3 processor architecture, which apparently provides 19% higher instructions per clock compared to Zen 2.

The AMD Ryzen 5000 processors will see up to 16 cores and 32 threads, with boost frequency speeds as high as 4.9GHz. AMD claims the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X chips are the ultimate desktop processors for gaming and content creation.

Every Ryzen 5000 processor (besides the Ryzen 5 5600X) will feature a 105W TDP. Only the Ryzen 5 chip will come bundled with a Wraith Stealth.

Model Cores / Threads TDP (Watts) Boost / Base Frequency (GHz) Total Cache Cooler Ryzen 9 5950X 16C / 32T 105W Up to 4.9 / 3.4 72MB N/A Ryzen 9 5900X 12C / 24T 105W Up to 4.8 / 3.7 70MB N/A Ryzen 7 5800X 8C / 16T 105W Up to 4.7 / 3.8 36MB N/A Ryzen 5 5600X 6C / 12T 65W Up to 4.6 / 3.7 35MB Wraith Stealth

AMD seemed particularly keen to highlight the single-core performance, with both the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 5900X surpassing Intel’s i9-10900K processor in the Cinebench R20 single-threaded benchmark test.

With Intel typically excelling at gaming performance, AMD also emphasised the Ryzen 9 5900X offers an 26% faster gaming performance on average when compared to the Ryzen 9 3900 XT. A video demo even showed the Ryzen 9 5900X to boast a 40fps advantage in Shadow of the Tomb Raider when compared to its Ryzen 3000 series counterpart.

Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for our reviews on the Ryzen 5000 desktop processors, which we hope to publish in the coming weeks.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…