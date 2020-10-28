AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT release date, price and specs

AMD has today unveiled the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, which is one of the most powerful graphics cards in the Big Navi line-up.

The 6800 XT may not be the most powerful graphics card in the new AMD Big Navi range (that accolade goes to the Radeon RX 6900 XT) but with a super-affordable price of $649 it may be the best value 4K Radeon option.

AMD claims the 6800 XT features a similar performance to Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, with Doom Eternal running in 4K at an average of 128fps. The new graphics card also supports a number of high-end features, including DirectX RayTracing and Variable Rate Shading.

A few specs were confirmed too, including 72 compute units and a 2250MHz game clock speed.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT release date

The 6800 XT has been confirmed to launch on 18 November 2020.

The 6800 was also confirmed to launch on 18 November, while the RX 6900 XT is set to hit stores on 8 December.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT price

The 6800 XT will have a starting price of $649.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT specs and performance

The 6800 XT graphics card runs on RDNA 2 architecture, which AMD claims boasts a 50% performance-per-watt improvement on the previous-generation GPUs.

With 72 compute units and a 2250MHz game clock speed, the RX 6800 XT packs a lot of power that enables it to run AAA games in 4K. AMD showed a number of benchmark scores which shows the RX 6800 XT offering similar performance speeds to Nvidia’s RTX 3080 graphics card. Doom Eternal in 4K clocked in at a whopping 128fps, for example.

AMD also confirmed the RX 6800 XT features high-end features such as DirectX RayTracing and Variable Rate Shading. A couple of new games were confirmed to feature Ray Tracing support on the AMD graphics card, including World of Warcraft: Shadow Lands and Far Cry 6.

