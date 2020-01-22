Nvidia Ampere is the rumoured next-gen GeForce GPU, which will succeed Nvidia’s Turing graphics cards.

The first two graphics card to be based on the Ampere architecture will reportedly be the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, although it’s very much possible we could see an RTX 3080 Ti card too.

Leaks suggest the Nvidia Ampere based graphics cards will see significantly improved ray tracing performance compared to the current generation, while also having a big focus on rasterization. Nvidia has been working on this technology for yonks, but Ampere will apparently provide a massive boost, enabling an improved performance for rendering large and complex worlds.

If reports are true, Nvidia looks to be seriously stepping up its game to compete with AMD, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Nvidia Ampere release date – When will Nvidia launch RTX 3080 and RTX 3070?

Many reports suggest we’ll get our first glimpse of the Nvidia Ampere GPU at the GTC conference on the 22nd of March 2020, where Nvidia will reveal its latest roadmap.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to actually be able to buy Nvidia’s next-gen graphics cards though, with a Q2 release speculated, potentially coinciding with Computex.

Nvidia Ampere price – How much will RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 cost?

There’s little word on price right now, which is no surprise considering Nvidia traditionally like to set the price last minute to undercut the competition.

A Wccftech report claims that Nvidia is looking to make the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 slightly cheaper than their Turing counterparts, in a bid to make ray tracing accelerated cards more appealing to a mass market.

With the RTX 2080 Ti graphics card currently costing a whopping £729, that comes as no surprise.

Nvidia Ampere specs

The Nvidia Ampere GPUs are widely expected to feature a 7nm architecture, which is already an upgrade on the 12nm architecture found with Turing.

Further specs details are far more uncertain though. Wccftech suggests the Ampere GPUs will see more vRAM, higher clock speeds and improved power efficiency.

Other sources, including MyDrivers and Twitter account KittyCorgi, have been far more specific with the specs, but aren’t as credible a source. If they are to be believed though, the Nvidia Ampere specs could be as follows (with comparisons):

Nvidia RTX 3080 Nvidia RTX 2080 Architecture Ampere GA103 Turing TU104 Cores 3840 3072 Memory size 10/20GB G6 8GB G6 Memory bus 320-bit 256-bit

Nvidia RTX 3070 Nvidia RTX 2070 Architecture Ampere GA104 Turing TU104 Cores 3072 2304 Memory size 8/16GB G6 8GB G6 Memory bus 256-bit 256-bit

If these specs are accurate, then the Ampere-based graphics cards could offer a big performance boost compared to the Turing counterparts.

Nvidia Ampere performance

While the Nvidia Ampere will undoubtedly offer a performance increase over Nvidia’s Turing cards, this reportedly won’t be the main focus of the next-gen GPU.

With the currently available RTX 2080 Ti already comfortably capable of running triple-A games in 4K that doesn’t come as a big shock. There’s only so much Nivdia can offer in terms of standard performance.

Instead, Nvidia is rumoured to be intensifying its efforts on ray tracing, which makes a lot of sense since both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will support the technology and likely increase the awareness and demand for the realistic light-rendering feature.

Wccftech reports that, “Ampere’s ray tracing cores will be faster, more power efficient and Ampere GPUs will have more of them as compared to Turing.”

It remains to be seen whether Ampere will actually improve the ray tracing visuals, or simply enhance the frame rate performance when the technology is activated. But with an increasing number of upcoming games confirming support for ray tracing, Nvidia already has a greater platform for success than it did with its Turing GPUs.

Nvidia will likely discuss more visual-boosting features made possible via the Ampere architecture, including improved rasterization, but we’ll have to wait until March for official details.

