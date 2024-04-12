Amazon’s Nothing Phone (2) price drop is back for a limited time

The Nothing Phone range has certainly shaken up the Android landscape in the last couple of years and this deal is flashing at us in big bright lights.

Amazon is flogging off the Nothing Phone (2) for £519, which is a £110 discount, or 17% off if you prefer to do the maths that way.

This limited time deal comes with fast, free delivery for Prime Members and, if you don’t have a Prime Membership, you might see an offer for a free trial on the product page, which I’m seeing right now.

The phone might be famous for its clear back and Glyph interface, which lights up at various times, but it’s a lot more than that and one our favourite Android phones of 2023.

The Nothing Phone (2) is the phone Nothing should've released last year Pros Unique LED-laden design

High-end 6.7-inch OLED display

Snappy everyday performance

Capable dual 50MP cameras Cons Camera isn’t great in low-light conditions

No charger in the box

Much more expensive than Nothing Phone (1)

There’s also 256GB of storage for all of your photos, videos, games and apps, while there’s 12GB of RAM to handle business alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Nothing has included a high-end 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and LPTO tech that enables the display to drop down to just 1Hz when needed.

There’s also a capable 50-megapixel main camera as well as a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and both are great for every day use.

Meanwhile, the 4700mah battery will comfortably get you through an entire day (our reviewer found steady usable during the day left him with 35% leftover), while 45w charging means it’ll be back firing at 100% in next to no time.

In awarding the phone a 4.5 star score from a possible five, our own Lewis Painter concluded: “Essentially, if you’re looking for a great performer that looks different to practically every other phone around, the Nothing Phone (2) is the one to go for.”