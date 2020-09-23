Amazon 2020 hardware event: What Alexa products are we expecting?

Amazon is set to present its latest range of Alexa devices at an event on September 24th, and here’s what we expect to see.

The invite sent out to media mentioned that Amazon’s Devices and Services team would be sharing “some news”, and we suspect that news to relate to updates to the Echo speaker range and Fire TV devices, as well as some potential surprises.

One product has already leaked ahead of the event is the Fire TV Stick Lite. What else could be announced at the event?

What Alexa products will we see?

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

WinFuture has revealed images of the Fire TV Stick Lite, which replaces the 2nd gen Fire TV Stick that was discontinued (rather quietly) a few months ago.

The images show a device that’s fairly similar to the previous edition, except for the button layout. Gone are the power on/off, volume control and mute buttons. New to the remote is what appears to be a Live TV button, indicating that Amazon is trying to push users to its roster of live broadcast streams.

What Alexa products could we see?

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

We could see a potential 4th gen version of the Echo Dot speaker. Amazon did release the Echo Dot with Clock version, but that appears to have subsumed into the the 3rd gen version of the Echo Dot.

The 3rd gen Echo Dot is listed as unavailable on the Amazon site, so it’s likely we’ll see an update. What other features it could have we’re less sure about.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen

The latest Echo speaker arrived in 2019 but appears to have disappeared from the Amazon store. A search for the Echo 3rd gen brings up the Echo Plus (which is being heavily discounted) and the refurbished version of the 2nd gen speaker.

It’d be a bit soon for Amazon to launch another version, but perhaps Amazon has some meaningful updates in its pocket? We’ll find out soon enough.

Amazon Echo Show 3rd Gen

There have been what feels like a million different versions of the Echo Show, but the most recent is the 8-inch version, which came out in 2019. It’s been much longer since we saw an update to the bigger 10-inch screen – almost two years in fact.

Amazon tends to update its products every couple years, and that would put the 10-inch model in line for an upgrade.

Amazon Echo Plus 3rd Gen

If Amazon doesn’t announce a 4th Gen Echo speaker, we have a feeling it could announce a third version of the Echo Plus – or perhaps both!

It could be confusing to customers if they announced both at the same time, but the Echo Plus has been heavily discounted recently (it’s currently half its RRP), and the 2nd Gen model arrived nearly two years ago. It’s another product that seems ripe for an upgrade.

What Alexa products might not turn up?

Amazon Echo Studio 2

We’re filing another Echo Studio as unlikely for now. Some scuttlebutt has pegged a smaller version of the speaker in the hopes of creating a cheaper stereo pair version, but part of the allure of the Echo Studio is its size and beefy sound, not something a smaller version could easily replicate.

And if a cheaper version appeared, it’d undercut the Echo Studio’s price, which is already rather affordable for a smart wireless speaker. That wouldn’t sound like such a smart choice to us.

